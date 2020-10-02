TULSA — Several McAlester football players reported items were taken from the team's locker room Friday night during a game at Tulsa East Central.
McAlester football coach Forrest Mazey said multiple athletes reported items missing at halftime and Tulsa police officers were investigating the incident.
"A lot of phones, a lot of wallets stolen," Mazey said. "I don't know the situation but the locker room was unlocked way too soon.
"Luckily things can be replaced and nobody got injured," Mazey said.
A student athletic trainer for McAlester told the News-Capital she saw three men leave the locker room before halftime.
The student said an employee of Tulsa East Central open the locker room door for the trainer when the three individuals came out of the locker room. The trainer didn't recognize the individuals and knew the locker room had been disturbed.
A photo of two of the three individuals shows one in jeans and a black top. The other person in the photo is wearing what appears to be light blue jeans shorts, tall white socks, and a red hoodie.
Tulsa Campus Police, along with parents from McAlester, walked more than a mile following a cell phone ping from a phone before the phone was turned off, ending the foot search.
Players were told by Mazey after the game to do an inventory of their missing belongings for the police.
"It's unfortunate," Mazey said.
Sports Editor Derek Hatridge contributed to this story.
