OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants (OSCPA) recently announced that a McAlester CPA was named the OSCPA 2020 Outstanding Member in Business and Industry and the Gold Pen Award winner. At its virtual 102nd Annual Members Meeting on Sept. 22, the OSCPA will honor Jimmy J. Williams, CPA/PFS, CFP®.
An OSCPA member for 31 years, Williams is the founder and president of Compass Capital Management, LLC in McAlester. Williams has served in some capacity on almost every OSCPA committee, including board chair, and is currently serving as Bylaws Committee chair, as well as on the Advocacy Council and CPA-PAC. He received the OSCPA Public Service Award in 2008 and the OSCPA Personal Financial Planning Award in 2016. Additionally, he was inducted into the Oklahoma Accounting Hall of Fame in 2007.
Additionally, Williams has served on the AICPA Board of Directors, Member-at-Large of the AICPA Governing Council, and other AICPA executive committees. He is currently serving as the chairman of the National Accreditation Commission for the AICPA.
Additionally, Williams and his team support local school athletics and academic programs with scholarships and uniforms. He has served as district governor for the Lions Clubs of Oklahoma, volunteered as a founding board member of the Parkinson’s Foundation of Oklahoma—where he’s raised more than $50,000—among a host of other contributions.
Williams is also a recipient of the 2020 Gold Pen Award, given the the member or members who write what is voted the best article of the year in the OSCPA’s official member publication, CPAFOCUS. Williams co-authored an article in the January/February issue, “The CPA Profession: A Changing Landscape.”
