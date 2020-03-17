McAlester city officials said Tuesday the J.I. Stipe Center is closed and all activities are canceled until April 5 as a precautionary measure during the coronavirus outbreak — but meals will still be available to the elderly.
Although Pittsburg County officials have not reported a positive case of COVID-19 in southeast Oklahoma as of Tuesday afternoon, City of McAlester Public Information Officer Stephanie Giacomo said that the closure came after assessing and coordinating with other government officials.
Giacomo said that public safety is a top priority, as well as continuing to help feed those in need.
The meals provided through programs such as the Senior Nutrition Program and others will still continue, but with a few changes.
"Anybody who’s a regular participant are able to either show up for pickup or get on a list for delivery,” Giacomo said. “No one should be going without."
Giacomo said the closure and cancellation were made to follow Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
The Carl Albert Building will also be closed to non-essential visitors and municipal court procedures are postponed. Anyone needing to make payments to the Municipal Court Office is advised to pay through the mail, online, or by phone at 918-421-4939, if possible.
McAlester City Hall will also be closed starting Wednesday morning, with an exception for open meetings. Anyone needing to make payments to the Utility Billing Office is advised to pay through the mail, online, by phone at 918-423-9300 or through payment kiosks located at Pruett’s Grocery at 601 E. Wyandotte Ave. or the Choctaw Nation Travel Plaza at 1640 S. George Nigh Expressway.
The city also released a statement on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning.
"We are making decisions every hour to address the real and perceived threats from the coronavirus,” City Manager Pete Stasiak said in the statement. “We encourage everyone to heed the warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and practice social distancing to mitigate the impact on our community."
Giacomo said city officials will continue to take steps to help ensure the safety of all citizens amid coronavirus concerns. After Mayor John Browne implemented Phase I for infection control, officials have ensured that each department thoroughly cleans every public space, including the Stipe Center.
“Our top priorities are to protect the citizens of our community and ensure that our staff is able to provide critical services,” Stasiak said. “The more we do to protect everyone now, the better our outcomes will be.”
Giacomo said that the City of McAlester will continue to keep the public informed by posting signage as well as passing along information to local media outlets to help make sure the most accurate details are being given to citizens.
"This develops every hour on the hour,” Giacomo said. "We’ve got a committee that’s working around the clock to make the best decision for our community."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
