Symbiotic Aquaponic LLC of McAlester was recently selected for Oklahoma Farm Bureau’s inaugural customized development program cohort, part of the organization’s Oklahoma Grassroots Rural and Ag Business Accelerators program.
The customized development program provides tailored resources and mentorship plans in the form of three to four action items for companies that have already completed at least 60% of the work covered by the existing Activate Oklahoma rural development pipeline or Cultivate Oklahoma agricultural innovation pipeline.
One of six Oklahoma companies in the inaugural cohort, Symbiotic Aquaponic builds and operates recirculating aquaponics systems to raise fish and produce in controlled environments.
The businesses in the program’s customized development initiative receive input, consultation and resources from program partners including AgLaunch, Oklahoma Small Business Development Centers, Oklahoma i2E, Oklahoma CareerTech, Oklahoma State University Food and Agricultural Products Center and the Noble Research Institute.
The customized development program also connects some cohort members with fellow Oklahoma-based innovators to receive mentorship from entrepreneurs who have developed successful businesses in the state.
The Oklahoma Grassroots Rural and Ag Business Accelerators program is a collaborative rural development initiative from Oklahoma Farm Bureau along with national and state-level partners that develops Oklahoma-based innovators creating ideas, technologies and products creating economic opportunities in rural Oklahoma.
To learn more, visit okfarmbureau.org/accelerator.
