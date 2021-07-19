Students can soon compete in a few more activities on the lake and online in McAlester.
McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members on Monday unanimously approved a motion to create, continent on funding a 4-H club, a high school fishing team, and a high school e-sports team. MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said esports is growing in popularity among students and he hopes it offers those students an extracurricular activity which they can enjoy.
“We’re always looking at ways to keep students wanting to come to school and we have a lot of students interested in esports — and they’re going to have to be eligible,” Hughes said. “So they’re going to have to come to schools and be eligible to be on the team.”
Hughes said the McAlester esports team will reach more students who don’t participate in other extracurricular activities and fit more with their interests.
He said grants and other funding will help pay for gaming computers and a large screen in the Lucy Smith Center.
Hughes said a sponsor will coach the team, complete its registration, and other duties.
Competitive video gaming started decades ago before developing in recent years into the popular and large esports industry in recent years.
Esports has gained support from tech companies and internet startups while colleges offer scholarships to gamers and professional teams recruit college students.
Several school districts in the state started the Oklahoma eSports League, which opened in the 2019-2020 academic year and included teams from Broken Arrow, Cleveland, Kingston, Lawton, Putnam City, Salina, Sayre and Wilburton.
An application on the OeSL site shows Valorant, Super Smash Brothers, Rocket League, Madden 22 and a write-in category as eligible exports for the fall 2021 season.
Games for the spring 2022 season will include League of Legends, Super Smash Brothers, Overwatch, Apex, Clash Royale, and NBA 2K22.
Applicants must provide contact information, Discord full name, and complete a form through the league.
MPS board members also approved creation of a fishing team and 4-H club.
Hughes told board members that some students left the MPS district to join a school that offered fishing.
Several surrounding schools offer fishing as an extracurricular for students to compete — including nationally competitive teams at Kiowa, Hartshorne, Crowder and more.
Hughes said several MPS students participate in the Pittsburg County 4-H and believes there is more than enough support to have a school-sponsored club.
