Mayor John Browne says the city of McAlester will face crucial financial challenges if Proposition 1 does not pass in the upcoming Special Election.
Failure to pass the measure could impact city services and possibly city employees, he said.
Voters in the city of McAlester and the Frink-Chambers Public School District are set to go to the polls Tuesday for the Sept. 12 Special Election.
City of McAlester voters will decide on three proposed changes or amendments to the McAlester City Charter, while voters in the Frink-Chambers Public School District are casting ballots on a $10,215,000 school bond issue.
McAlester’s Proposition 1 has to do with the formula used to determine how much money should be placed in the city’s Emergency Fund.
It asks city voters to amend the City Charter by changing the formula upon which the Emergency Fund is funded from 10% of all city budget expenditures to 10% of all reoccurring unrestricted general operations expenditures, which is also known as the city’s operational fund.
Currently, the city uses a formula based on 10% of its operational fund, or the money used to run the city on a day-to day basis.
McAlester City Attorney John T. Hammons recently issued an opinion stating the city should be funding the Emergency Fund with 10% of all city budget expenditures — a much higher rate than the day-to-day operational funds.
Browne said passage of Proposition 1 is extremely important in regard to the city’s finances.
“The way the Charter is currently written, we would have to fund it at 10 percent of the total budget, including capital expenditures,” Browne said.
The city’s current operational budget is around $34 million. “We currently have $3.9 million in there,” Browne said, referring the Emergency Fund, “so we’re already a half-million above the 10 percent.”
But if the city’s total funds are used to figure the 10% Emergency Fund requirement, the city’s budget shows total resources in the amount of $89,549,123 —, which would require the city’s Emergency Fund to be funded at nearly $9 million.
That includes the city’s $32.5 million loan to address drinking water issues, along with funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the CARES Act, both passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So how will the city handle putting millions more additional dollars into the city’s Emergency Fund if Proposition 1 fails during the Sept. 12 Special Election?
Browne said that will be up to McAlester City Manager David Andren to implement, but the mayor has his own ideas about how it would impact the city.
“If we had to do it all at once, we would have to cut services,” Browne said. “The city might have to look at possible employee layoffs.”
The city of McAlester’s Emergency Fund is set up to make sure the city has funds available needed in response to an emergency.
“It can only be used in case of an emergency,” Browne said. “It cannot be used to supplement a revenue shortfall.”
And how is emergency defined by the city?
“It has to be something that affects the health and safety of our residents or employees,” Browne said.
City of McAlester’s Proposition 2 is focused on reconciling candidate filing and election dates called for in the McAlester City Charter with municipal election dates set by the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Proposition 3 is concerned with trying to ensure all city councilors will serve equal amounts of time in office, Browne said.
Meanwhile, voters in the Frink-Chambers School District will be casting ballots on a proposed $10,215,000 school bond issue, which the school’s website says includes, but is not limited to:
• Additional classroom space to accommodate growth in the school district.
• A safe room to provide shelter for students and the community in case of inclement weather.
• A multi-purpose area to be used as a cafeteria and physical education space.
Back in McAlester, the city of McAlester’s Proposition 1 states:
“This proposal seeks to amend the City Charter of the City of McAlester, Oklahoma, changing the formula upon which the Emergency Fund is based from ten percent (10%) of all City budget expenditures to ten percent (10%) of all reoccurring unrestricted general operations expenditures.
“The details regarding implementation of this proposition can be found in Resolution No. 23-17. Shall the proposition be approved?”
A “yes” vote is for passing the proposition, while a “no” vote is against it.
“We’d love to have a large turnout on this,” Browne said.”My personal position is I’ll be voting ‘yes’ on all three.”
