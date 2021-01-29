A tip led investigators to discovering a kilogram of meth hidden under a rock by a Pittsburg County man.
Court documents state Roger Clark, 55, of McAlester, was charged this week with felony trafficking in illegal drugs and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samantha Smith, 42, of Antlers, was also charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, court documents state.
Both Clark and Smith were each being held Thursday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $100,000 bond, jail records state.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Detective Randy Hass wrote in an affidavit he received information where Clark was keeping his stash of methamphetamine.
“Clark has been under investigation by me and other agents for almost a year as being a drug trafficker,” wrote Hass.
Hass wrote that he received a tip that Clark was keeping his meth hidden in the woods by a rock in Dow, located in rural Pittsburg County.
The affidavit states Hass followed directions given to him — which included finding a power pole and a dead tree stump — before he and District 18 Taskforce Agent Walker Stewart began searching the area under the Open Field Doctrine.
Hass wrote the first rock he found had a small opening under it and contained a plastic container with meth residue “all over the inside of it.”
The report states Hass was searching the woods when Smith drove up and dropped off Clark. Hass detained Clark at the location, the report states.
When asked what he was doing, Clark said his girlfriend, later identified as Smith, “wanted to do some meth” so she dropped him off at the location to get some and that she would be back in 15 minutes, the affidavit states.
Smith returned as the search continued and was detained by investigators, the affidavit states.
Clark told Hass that he got a pound of meth from someone in Oklahoma City the previous week, the report states. He said what Hass found “was the last of it” and that there was only another rock where he kept his baggies and scales, according to court documents.
According to the affidavit, Clark led investigators to the other rock where another plastic container was found containing baggies and a scale. Clark told Hass “there was nothing else” because he “hadn’t reupped yet,” the report states.
Hass wrote in his report that he didn’t believe Clark and continued searching the area before Stewart found another plastic container hidden in a “den” between two rocks.
Investigators found more than 1 kilogram of methamphetamine inside the container, which Clark later admitted to owning, the report states.
Clark was found to have $2,656 on his person, Hass wrote.
Court records show Clark was charged Jan. 13 in Oklahoma County District Court for aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs and acquiring proceeds from drug activity before being released on a $50,000 bond.
Clark was also charged in Okmulgee County District Court July 8, 2020 with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, and two misdemeanor driving infractions and was released after posting a $250,000 bond, according to court records.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
