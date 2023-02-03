A mandatory boil order remains in effect as crews with the city of McAlester isolated a large water main break Friday afternoon.
City of McAlester Public Information Officer Ashely Kennon said the leak that caused a system-wide loss of pressure Friday was found in a field west of the intersection of Lakeview Road and Waterworks Road near McAlester’s water plant.
Kennon said crews isolated the leak and water from the water plant was able to be routed around while the leak is being repaired.
“The towers are beginning to fill because we were able to bypass where the leak is,” Kennon said. “Residents should start to see an increase in water pressure.
According to Kennon, the water tower located near U.S. Highway 69 and Hardy Springs Road and the tower at the industrial plant got as low as 1/4 full Friday afternoon.
Kennon said because of the loss of pressure, regulations from the Department of Environmental Quality state a mandatory boil order must be issued, and testing must be done before the order can be lifted.
“There is a series of two tests that will be submitted,” Kennon said. “Once the results are received from the lab and is in compliance, we will then wait for approval to lift the order.”
The testing will be conducted once full pressure is restored to the city, Kennon said.
Kennon said the repairs to the broken line were estimated to take two to four hours and would be completed Friday night.
RAVE alerts Friday morning notified customers of little to no water pressure in McAlester before the mandatory boil order was issued for McAlester and Pittsburg County Rural Water Districts 5, 6, 7, 9 and 16 as the districts purchase their water from McAlester.
The first RAVE alert sent out by the city was at 8:46 a.m. Friday, stating the city of McAlester was experiencing low water pressure to no water. The second alert notifying residents of the mandatory boil order was issued at 11:34 a.m.
Information from the DEQ states water must be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute and allowed to cool before being used for consumption.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.