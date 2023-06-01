A Pittsburg County man was sentenced to prison after he admitted to investigators to raping and taking photographs of a child after his arrest as part of an online child sexual abuse sting in central Oklahoma.
Brian Lee Tessneer, 37, was sentenced to two 25-year sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with all but the first 15-years suspended for rape in the first degree and possessing juvenile pornography — meaning Tessneer will serve 15-years in prison for the crimes.
Tessneer’s Pittsburg County charges arose following his arrest in Canadian County as part of an online sexual abuse sting in cooperation with the organization Safe from Online Sex Abuse.
SOSA is the subject of the Discovery+ series Undercover Underage with the second season filmed entirely in Oklahoma in cooperation with Canadian County investigators.
Court record show Tessneer was charged in Canadian County District Court with two counts of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology, attempted soliciting sexual conduct or communication with minor by use of technology, and possession of child pornography.
An affidavit filed in the case states Tessneer communicated online with three different undercover personas who he believed were 13-, 14-, and 15-year-old girls in a sexual manner.
The report states Tessneer travelled from his Pittsburg County address in August 2022 to a meeting point in Yukon where he was arrested by Canadian County investigators.
After he was read his Miranda rights, Tessneer admitted to carrying on all three conversations with the underage personas, the affidavit states.
Tessneer also admitted to investigators there was child pornography on his cell phone that he had produced himself with a girl. A forensic exam of the phone confirming the videos hidden in a secret folder, the affidavit states.
Investigators from Canadian County notified Pittsburg County investigators to what Tessneer admitted which were later confirmed to have occurred at a residence near Longtown, the report states.
Court records show Tessneer pleaded guilty in Canadian County District Court and was sentenced to serve 12 years for the possession of child pornography, two 10-year sentences for the soliciting sexual conduct charges, and five-years for the attempted soliciting of sexual conduct with all counts to run concurrent with each other.
Oklahoma state law states Tessneer will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence before he is elgible for parole.
