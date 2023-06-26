McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.