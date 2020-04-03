Kevin Pierce says he just wants to help the people who are not physically able to do their own yard work.
“I was trying to think of a way that I could help and still kind of be able to keep my distance and try to make a difference,” said the McAlester resident.
Pierce said the service is available to people who are ill and the elderly who can’t afford to pay somebody to mow their lawn.
“The elderly, sick, anybody who can’t or isn’t able to do it themselves and can’t afford to pay somebody else to do it,” Pierce said.
He began the service last week after making a post on Facebook.
“I know that during this time things are tough for a lot of people. I also feel that as long as I am able, I would like to do my part to help anyway I can,” Pierce wrote.
“I called around to the McAlester Police Department Dispatch and got the word out to them, I called codes enforcement to let them know about it in case they happen to hear of anybody and they suggested I call Oklahomans for Independent Living and they said if they heard of anybody of their people that they would refer me.”
Although he said he won’t be verifying people’s conditions, he said it would be obvious to him if a person can afford to pay somebody.
“If I pull up to a $200,000 home of somebody who’s saying they can’t afford lawncare then I’m going to tell them ‘sorry about your luck, you’re going to have to do it yourself,”’ Pierce said. He also wrote on Facebook that if he gets a call “from someone needing help and I arrive to find out that you are capable of doing it, or can afford to pay someone, I will tell you to do it yourself as I’m leaving.”
With the CDC recommending social distancing, Pierce said he will will be utilizing all efforts to keep himself clear of sickness and injury and for people who utilize his services to not be offended if he only talks to you from across the yard.
Pierce said he hopes his act of kindness will inspire others.
“Hopefully it’ll encourage other people to find ways to help but of course stay safe while doing it," Pierce said.
He can be contacted by calling 918-424-2372 or my messaging him on Facebook messenger.
