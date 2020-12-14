An Indianola man was charged for the death of a 13-year-old boy following a crash in October in which the boy was the driver.
Joe Dale Romine, 52, was charged with murder in the second degree after he allegedly allowed a 13-year-old boy on Oct. 5 to drive a truck from McAlester to Indianola “which involved conduct that created what a reasonable person would realize was an immediate and extremely high degree of risk or death to another person,” according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Romine is also facing an alternative charge of murder in the second degree – felony murder “by committing the felony of child neglect” by causing the child to drive the truck from McAlester to Indianola being only 13 years old “although it was done without any premeditated design to effect the death of any particular individual,” court documents state.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper David Mass, troopers responded to a single vehicle crash Oct. 5, 2020, on Choate Prairie Road near Indianola where a 13-year-old boy was the driver of the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mass wrote in his report he asked Romine if he let the boy drive the truck and Romine said he went outside and noticed his vehicle was missing and found the accident.
“I observed Joe was giving me limited amount of information” on how the child would have gotten the vehicle, the trooper states in his report.
On Oct. 6, multiple investigators from OHP conducted multiple interviews with neighbors and convenience store owners who all said the child was following Romine in a separate vehicle and was taking it to Romine’s house, the affidavit states.
After the interviews were conducted, troopers went to Romine’s residence to obtain a voluntary written statement from Romine.
Mass wrote in his report after speaking with Romine for two hours and after family “confrontation,” Romine “confessed he drove to McAlester” and allowed the child to drive and follow him to Indianola.
According to the affidavit, Romine told Mass he checked his mirror and saw the vehicle’s headlights and a few moments later he checked again and did not see the headlights and Romine said he did a U-turn and found that the boy crashed.
“Out of three separate interviews with Joe, false information was given to hide the fact Joe let a 13-year-old minor operate a motor vehicle on a state highway and county roads,” Mass wrote in his report.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
