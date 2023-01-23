A man is in federal custody after allegedly selling an undercover agent counterfeit pills containing fentanyl after meeting last week at a shopping center parking lot in McAlester.
Dereak Lee Eubanks, 33, was being held Monday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a hold for the Drug Enforcement Agency on a complaint of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
In a probable cause affidavit filed by an agent with the DEA, Eubanks first sold the undercover agent 14 counterfeit Roxicodone containing fentanyl for $600 on Oct. 20, 2022, in McAlester.
The agent wrote in his report he contacted Eubanks on Jan. 9, 2023, through Facebook Messenger “to negotiate” the purchase of 100 more pills for $700.
On Jan. 14, Eubanks contacted the agent asking if he was still going to meet him and that he “had just received a new batch of tablets,” the affidavit states.
The agent wrote in the affidavit he told Eubanks he could meet him either on Jan. 18 or 19 with Eubanks contacting the agent multiple times to “work out” the details of the sale.
According to the affidavit, Eubanks contacted the agent on Jan. 19 saying he would be traveling through McAlester to pick up the pills and with the agent agreeing to meet Eubanks at a shopping center in McAlester.
Eubanks arrived at the shopping center and showed the undercover agent two black plastic pill bottles “containing several blue tablets consistent with counterfeit Roxicodone” and combined the contents of the two bottle into one, the report states.
“The UC recognized that Eubanks did not appear to have the previously agreed upon number of tables,” the affidavit states.
Eubanks then counted 55 tablets and said the price would be $385 for the pills he had before he “smoked a portion of one of the tablets in the presence of the UC to show him the quality of the product,” the report states.
The agent wrote in his report Eubanks placed the container in the cupholder of the agent’s vehicle and received $400 from the agent, the affidavit states.
“However, when exiting the UC’s vehicle, Eubanks took the bottle with the tablets with him and left the empty bottle in the cupholder,” the report states. “The UC attempted to get Eubanks’ attention to recover the tablets but Eubanks and his driver quickly departed the area.”
The vehicle was stopped by law enforcement with an initial search of the vehicle only finding an empty pill container, digital scales, and smoking paraphernalia, the report states.
According to the affidavit, Eubanks was transported to the McAlester Regional Health Center to be medically cleared “due to his recent use of fentanyl.”
A more through search of Eubanks was conducted at the hospital where agents found the missing pills in his shoe, according to the affidavit.
The agent wrote a total weight of approximately three grams of tablets and crushed residue were found in his shoe.
