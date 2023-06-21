Registered Choctaw Nation voters who received a mail-in ballot have less than three weeks to return the ballots to the tribe’s election board.
Out of the six tribal council seats up for election this year, only one area council seat is up for election in July — District 11.
District 11 covers portions of Pittsburg County with the cities and towns of McAlester, Krebs, Haileyville, and Hartshorne located within the district.
Incumbent District 11 Councilman Robert Karr is being challenged by Nellie Meashintubby.
Karr was first elected to serve the district in 2019 after defeating longtime councilman Bob Pate. Karr was declared the winner of the election after Pate dropped out of the election prior to a runoff election.
Meashintubby ran against Karr and Pate, and finished third in the 2019 election. Meashintubby challenged the Choctaw Nation Election Board’s decision to declare Karr the winner. Meashintubby argued in the petition the proper procedure to determine a winner of an election is through a runoff between the two remaining candidates.
The Choctaw Nation Constitutional Court ruled in favor of the election board’s decision.
Four other council seats within the tribe’s 12-person council are to be decided in this election cycle up, districts 2, 3, and 8.
Tony Ward, the incumbent district 2 councilor, is being challenged by Brent Minter.
District 3 is a three-way race between incumbent Eddie Bohanan, Kay Hearing, and Archie Meashintubby.
Larry Wade is challenging incumbent Perry Thompson for the District 8 seat.
Mail-in ballots were mailed to registered voters beginning the week of June 12. Voters must sign the voter’s affidavit on the return ballot envelope in order for the vote to count.
All ballots returned by voters must be mailed and processed by the U.S. Postal Service in Durant by July 7. The Election Board will not accept hand delivered ballots.
In-person voting begins with early voting on July 7 at the tribe’s community center in McAlester. The general election is scheduled for July 8.
Tribal members can register to vote, find a polling location, and get more election news by visiting www.choctawnation.com/elections.
