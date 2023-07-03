Choctaw Nation voters only have a few more days to mail in their ballots before the Friday deadline.
Rules set by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Election Board states ballots for area Choctaw Nation Tribal Council elections must be received by the Durant post office before 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Out of the six tribal council seats up for election this year, only one area council seat is up for election this week — District 11.
District 11 covers portions of Pittsburg County with the cities and towns of McAlester, Krebs, Haileyville, and Hartshorne located within the district.
Incumbent District 11 Councilman Robert Karr is being challenged by Nellie Meashintubby.
Karr was first elected to serve the district in 2019 after defeating longtime councilman Bob Pate. Karr was declared the winner of the election after Pate dropped out of the election prior to a runoff election and a Choctaw Constitutional Judges ruling in favor of Karr in a lawsuit filed by Meashintubby.
District 11 voters can read questions answered by the two candidates all week in print and online editions of the News-Capital.
Four other council seats within the tribe’s 12-person council are to be decided in this election cycle, Districts 2, 3, and 8.
Tony Ward, the incumbent district 2 councilor, is being challenged by Brent Minter.
District 3 is a race between incumbent Eddie Bohanan and Kay Hearing.
Larry Wade is challenging incumbent Perry Thompson for the District 8 seat.
Mail-in ballots were mailed to registered voters beginning the week of June 12. Voters must sign the voter’s affidavit on the return ballot envelope in order for the vote to count.
All ballots returned by voters must be mailed and processed by the U.S. Postal Service in Durant by July 7. The Election Board will not accept hand-delivered ballots.
In-person voting begins with early voting on July 7 with the General Election set for July 8. Registered voters can vote at community centers across the tribe’s 10 and-a half- county reservation.
Choctaw Nation members who are at least 18-years-old are eligible to vote in the elections with same-day voter registration available.
Tribal members can also register to vote, find a polling location, and get more election news by visiting www.choctawnation.com/elections. Members can also call the election board at 580-642-8600 to register or change a name or address on current voting records.
