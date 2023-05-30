Editor’s note: This is the first article of a series that will continue over the next few months.
There are two kinds of skills needed to be a good worker.
One is the ability to do the job that you are hired to do. These are called “technical skills.” These are skills that graduates of a program or a certification in a certain field need to know. You usually learn these on the job or by going to school. Examples are nursing skills, teaching skills, plumbing or electrical skills. You know your “stuff.”
The other kind of skill is called “soft skills.” Sometimes these are not taught because it is assumed that people know these things, but many people do not know, or they do not care. But lack of soft skills gets more people fired than lack of technical skills. Soft Skills include dependability, honesty, good attitude, initiative, flexibility, handling personal problems, leadership, ability to get along with others, etc.
Employers could find out through the job interview if a person had the proper training, education and credentials for a job, but he may not be able to see if a person has soft skills until that person has been on the job for a while. People with soft skills are in high demand.
Be dependable. Do what you say you will do. Don’t flake out on a promise.
Be on time. And don’t steal time from your employer. Stealing time is coming in late, leaving early, taking longer than called-for breaks. This time adds up, and you are stealing that much salary equivalent to the time you have stolen. This can add up in money for your employer. Also, your co-workers will have to pick up the slack for the time you aren’t there. This is not fair to them. They might begin to resent your absence.
Be Honest — Honest people tell the truth and take responsibility for their own mistakes. They don’t try to blame others for mistakes they make to get out of trouble with the boss.
They don’t steal things…office supplies from an office setting, food from a food establishment, building supplies from a construction site are all examples of things that are often taken by employees. This would be cause of termination and would also cause the employer to give you a bad reference for a future job.
The US Department to Commerce estimates that businesses in the US lose 50-60 Billion dollars each year due to employee theft.
Have a Good Attitude — Having a good attitude can make yourself and your co-workers have a better day. Having a poor attitude can spoil everyone’s day, and people will try to avoid you and just not want to be around you. Even on days you are having a bad day, smile and be pleasant to your co-workers and your customers. It is not their fault your day is not going the way you want it to. Other things you can do are: Don’t gossip Do your own job and offer to help others Be kind, nice and understanding, be friendly, but don’t get into “cliques”. Don’t stir up drama!!
Have Initiative. Initiative is having the ability to look around you, see what needs to be done, and do it without being told. It means staying busy, even if you think that “your” job is done.
It includes offering to help others when you have a little down time, but others are still trying to complete their duties. The opposite of initiative is “laziness.” or sitting around doing nothing when there are customers to help, or tasks left undone by others. One of the worst things an employee can say to a customer, co-worker or supervisor is “that’s not my job”.
Have you ever gone into a place of business where several people are just standing around doing nothing, but you can look around and see dirty floors, a dirty bathroom, dusty furniture, displays of merchandise that are messy, etc. The people standing around don’t have initiative.
Be Flexible. Change happens. In life, and in the workplace. Your boss may decide that for the good of the business, some changes may need to take place, and these changes may affect you. You may get notice that your work hours, you dress uniform, your job duties, or even where you go to the job site need to change. To be a good worker, you will need to have the flexibility to change with the job. (Or find another job) Remember that your boss is making these changes for the good of the business, not to get back or punish you.
If you cannot or will not be able to fill the position with the new requirements, it is important that you are honest enough with the boss to tell him that, and to find yourself a new position. Or maybe your boss will work with you to help you keep your former position. The difference will be your attitude and the way you ask him.
Handle Your Personal Problems. Having a “plan B” means you always have a backup for all situations. If you have car trouble or a flat tire, your plan B might be to call a cab or a friend for a ride.
If your babysitter is sick, have another person on call who can keep your baby at the spur of the moment.
If you are sick or unable to work, call your employer ASAP so he can find a substitute for you. If your absences are excessive, and constant, be prepared that your boss may need to hire someone he can depend on to be there and expect that you may lose your job or at least your income if it keeps occurring.
Other Soft Skills — There are many types of soft skills, we have only just scratched the surface. Some more are:
Be willing to get further training
Be loyal to your boss and place of employment
Be a team player
Take criticism and try to improve
Get along with others
Teach others
Have a “Can Do” attitude”
Have some “Want To” in your back pocket!
A wise person once said, “He who does nothing, makes no mistakes”. You are going to make mistakes but that is part of learning. Being open to what you learn from mistakes and what could have been done differently is imperative. The key is trying the best you can with the opportunities you are provided. You can learn something new from every job you have.
All the soft skills you learn help to prepare you for the next step in your career. Helping other people to advance as well is an important management and leadership skill that employers are looking for, and those people will quickly advance into management positions, which usually means more money and maybe even more desirable hours.
Next week I will be sharing tips on developing a positive a work ethic.
The Information contained in this article is from the research-based Extension program “Overcoming Obstacles”.
