Friends lined up their vehicles Friday for a parade welcoming home Betty Hawkins after she spent six weeks in the hospital.
The McAlester resident stood under an archway of balloons over her front door with her family as cars drove by — with some friends getting out to give her a present or a big hug.
"We're just so happy she gets to come home," friend Cathy Repass. "We all missed her."
Repass said Hawkins was hospitalized for several weeks and was cleared to return home after successful therapy on her left side.
She said the two helped start the Girls' Night Out group at the Elks Lodge in McAlester about four years ago to offer support and fun for anyone whose husband died.
Repass said Girls' Night Out is now open to anyone who needs a night out and the group takes trips.
She said everyone in the group is close and they wanted to welcome back their friend to show their support and that they missed her.
