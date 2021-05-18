During the 78th annual Oklahoma Epsilon Sigma Alpha State Convention held in Tulsa on May 14-15, 2021, McKenzie Mercer was named the 2021 Oklahoma ESA Junior High Outstanding Youth award winner.
McKenzie is the 12 year old daughter of Tod and Christy Mercer of McAlester. McKenzie is an eighth-grade student at Frink Chambers. She is an accomplished young woman who has created multiple service projects including The Purse Project and The Share Cabinet. McKenzie has been a recipient of the Prudential Spirit of Community Award, the Superintendent's Honor Roll and has served as a Pittsburg County 4-H County Ambassador.
Loaves of Love, created by Tony and Kami Runyon, was named the 2021 Oklahoma ESA Distinguished Achievement award winner. The Distinguished Achievement Award honors a local person who has given of themselves to a remarkable degree in some area of service which benefits others. This is the highest honor Epsilon Sigma Alpha International bestows upon someone outside of the organization. Created in August of 2019, Loaves of Love is made up of volunteers who have has served over 6,000 free meals to those in need. They are preparing to launch their food truck "Bready Set Go" in hopes of providing even more meals to the outlying communities. For more information about Loaves of Love visit: www.thekingshouse.church/loaves-of-love
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.