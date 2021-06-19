Caesar Rentie laughed, hugged and sang with a group of people Saturday at McAlester’s Juneteenth Festival.
The Hartshorne High School graduate and former NFL player said celebrating Juneteenth brings the nation closer to what authors wrote in the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence — which states "all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
“While it was limited to their circle at the time, the words themselves are powerful and redeeming — and are consistent with the gospel,” said Rentie, who is now vice president of pastoral services with Methodist Health Systems in Dallas.
“The reason why these words are so important is because they are truly a real reflection of God’s presence made known in our civic living,” Rentie said. “It’s an opportunity for all Americans to celebrate because it is a real declaration of living out what those words mean,” Rentie said.
Juneteenth, short for June 19, is the holiday commemorating the day when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation — to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed.
Rentie served as the feature speaker Saturday morning at the Juneteenth Festival organized by the Pittsburg County NAACP at Michael J. Hunter Park in McAlester.
He graduated from Hartshorne and went on to play football at the University of Oklahoma — where he was an offensive tackle on OU's 1985 National Championship team — before being drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 1988 NFL draft. After his playing and coaching career, Rentie was drawn to ministry and earned a master's degree in theological studies from Texas Christian University in 1997.
Rentie is now associate pastor for First United Methodist Mansfield and serves on several community boards. He is married to Cynthia Rentie and the couple has three children, Dennis, Carra and Chloe.
The event in McAlester opened with a Dr. Barbara Smitherman welcoming guests, song and prayer, and Rentie's speech.
Smitherman also presented a plaque for dedicated service to Miller “Bo” Newman, the longtime president of the Pittsburg County NAACP.
Festivities continued after a short break with several speakers, carnival games, cornhole, and music in the evening.
A bill President Joe Biden signed Thursday created Juneteenth National Independence Day, a federal holiday which the government observed Friday. At least nine states already designated Juneteenth as an official paid state holiday.
Attendees at the Juneteenth Festival in McAlester said the first national federal holiday is a good first step toward unity and they hope more will be done.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said the city plans to make it a holiday and he signed a Juneteenth Celebration proclamation during the event.
Browne also recognized organizers of the event and called it "by far the biggest turnout" of the ones he's attended in recent years.
Rentie told attendees Juneteenth is significant in the nation’s history.
“If we don’t know history then we are destined to repeat it, so history is important to know,” Rentie said. “Juneteenth is also about taking time to recognize there’s a history and that we need stop and recognize it — but we also need to stop and learn from it so it is not repeated in the future.”
