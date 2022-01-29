Mary Factory turned 103 years old on Jan. 17.
She was born Mary Matilda Johnson on January 17, 1919 in Blocker Oklahoma. She is the oldest remaining sibling of seven born to Melvina and Jess Johnson. She was raised by her Aunt Rebecca and Uncle Henry Owens.
Mary graduated from Vernon High School class of 1940. Mary married John Lewis Factory of Krebs, Oklahoma, in 1941 and to that marriage seven children were born.
She belongs to and have been a member of Mt.Triumph Baptist Church for over 75 years. She is the Mother of the Church. Mary is very active in her home where she loves cooking, reading and takes care of her financial business. She loves telling stories about her life experiences and mentoring to young family members. She loves traveling and staying abreast of current events. She is an avid reader.
Mary worked many jobs in her life. She worked at 17 years old with the National Youth Administration as the first African American hired. During World War II, she worked at the Navy Ammunition Depot in McAlester Oklahoma making ammunition for the Navy.
The one job she is most proud of is the one she had that the world remembers her for is when she was one of the members of the team that put the first man on the moon.
Her children. Robert (Val) Factory , Cynthia (Darryl) Davis, Karen (Quintin) Salmond , Patricia (Richard) Adams, Margie Factory and family are very proud of her and her accomplishments.
