It is an honor for the Kilihoti Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Kathy Akins to present Reed Marcum with the DAR Youth Citizenship Award for his outstanding service to the McAlester community.
Through his efforts, many children received book bags with school supplies and toys at Christmas from hit toy giveaway.
Reed's Hudson Strong Foundation provides monetary gifts to those battling an illness to help with their medical bills and other living expenses. His 2021 silent auction raised more than $34,000 dollars.
It is amazing to think what he will accomplish in the future.
Flanking Reed are his cousins Emilee and Mason Coxsey. Emilee is the current Miss McAlester and is known for presentations of STEM classes in local schools. Mason was a recent Armed Forces Parade marshal. Both siblings are past recipients of the DAR Youth Citizenship Award for their patriotism. They both supported Wreaths Across America from the start until COVID-19 suspended the event. They both handed out flags to parade goers at Armed Forces Day parades and rode floats even one cold November night.
Service is "all in the family." Reed, Emilee, Mason, and two more cousins: Taylor and Aspen Kelley have been reared in the mindset that "it is better to give than receive."
They are proof that our future is in good hands.
