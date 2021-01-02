The News-Capital spoke with local business owners on how 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic affected their businesses and how they feel about the future.
James Monks, owner of Bud’s Craft Cannabis and sanitation company ViraGuard, said even though both businesses were deemed essential, 2020 was a “roller coaster.”
“But lots of stress. I can’t imagine how a lot of other business people like restaurant owners are feeling right now,” Monks said. “It’s been a roller coaster on our sales, but thankfully we have a steady flow of people needing their houses sanitized and needing their medicine as well.”
Monks said he saw directly how the first round of stimulus payments helped his medical marijuana business and that he can directly see how the payments help the local economy.
“Right when that stimulus hit, our sales numbers went through the roof,” Monks said. “When people have extra money, they are going to spend it.”
After the stimulus high wore off, Monks said the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program was a “godsend” to both his businesses.
“After that dip started to happen, we got really scared,” said Monks. “But after getting the PPP approved, that floated us for quite some time.”
Monks said he started ViraGuard after seeing the initial reports from other countries about COVID-19.
“I seen where one country started getting it and it started rippling and in February I started buying all the equipment because I felt like it would be here,” Monks said. “We had zero sales for the first three to four months and its just skyrocketed from there.”
Even though Monks feels optimistic about the upcoming year, he said he was going to play it safe with business spending so he can keep his employees paid.
“I’m going to be super conservative,” said Monks. “Rather then spend it on more product, I’m going to put some aside to make sure I can pay my staff longer rather than having this ‘I don’t know if I’ll be able to hold you two months,’ I don’t want that feeling again.”
Molly Farris is a local hairdresser who said there is a lot of uncertainty in the profession currently.
Farris said most hairdressers, like herself, are booth renters, meaning they don’t have corporate backers to help keep them afloat nor do they have paid time off available to them.
“When we’re not at work, we do not get paid,” Farris said.
She said it was terrifying when salons were forced to shut down over the spring.
“We were shut down for eight weeks,” Farris said.
Farris said even though she is considered self-employed, she said she was not eligible for unemployment even though officials kept telling her to apply for programs set up by the state and federal governments during the start of the pandemic.
“It was really frustrating because it gave us a false sense of hope that we would be able to obtain that,” Farris said. “When in reality, that was never going to be the case for self-employed people.”
Farris said guidelines from the state said that if she was caught working during the shutdown, she would be fined with the possibility of having her license suspended or revoked.
“I didn’t want to risk losing my livelihood, so I did not work,” said Farris. “Being a mother as well, my daughter was out of school and I didn’t have anybody to take care of her so I could not be at work at all. There was no way around it.”
Due to the shutdown and new sanitization guidelines in place, Farris said she has seen some stylists get out of the profession.
“I’ve seen a lot of stylists this year completely drop their careers and say that this isn’t worth it and that it’s not what they want to do,” said Farris. “I don’t think the profession is a lost cause because of COVID. I think we will find a way to make it back to where there is normalcy in it but I think that this year set a tone of how it’s going to be this year and making a lot of the new implications a new normal in the salon, which is OK.”
Farris said she is optimistic for the upcoming year with her career.
“I’m optimistic and I feel like I have job security in a sense,” said Farris. “And that as people we are going to figure out things how to protect each other but it’s kind of over my head that at any moment it’s going to be shut back down again, which I hope it doesn’t.”
Trevor Tannehill, owner of Tannehill Furnitre in McAlester, said 2020 was “challenging.”
“The most challenging part was probably getting the merchandise,” said Tannehill. “We had customers willing to purchase furniture, but it’s been difficult getting the product to sell to them. Normally, lead times are 30 days and now we’re looking at four-to-six months.”
Being considered an essential business, the store never had to close, and Tannehill kept all five of his employees on throughout the year with help from the Paycheck Protection Program.
“We did benefit from the PPP loans and a portion of it was forgiven with the other portion being paid back to a local bank,” said Tannehill.
Tannehill said he is also optimistic for the upcoming year due to the latest stimulus checks and programs for small businesses.
“I’m very optimistic,” said Tannehill. “Overall, we’re looking really good for next year and we’re keeping our heads up and we think good things are yet to come.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
