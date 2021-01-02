The McAlester News-Capital spoke with members of the community on how their year was and asked what they expect to see in the new year.
Jamie Adams, of McAlester, said this year has been “very scary, very uncertain, and very trying in a lot of ways.”
“Personally, and in business matters,” Adams said.
She opened her own business, Rustic Okie Decor, in May. She said business has been good; it’s just the uncertainty that worries her.
“Business has been kind of a roller coaster. Up and down. Very uncertain from day to day. You never know what to expect and I’m not really seeing how 2021 is going to be better,” Adams said.
Adams said she hopes for the absolute best for the upcoming new year.
Ryan Martin, of McAlester, said his year was “influential” for him.
“I joined a label as a fill-in drummer in Nashville, Tennessee,” said Martin.
He said he got to perform with Thomas Gabriel, the grandson of Johnny Cash, and received an endorsement from the largest drumstick company in the United Kingdom, Collison Drumsticks.
Martin said he looks forward to 2021.
“In 2021, I look forward to getting back on the road as we musicians struggle to make it through this pandemic,” said Martin. “I also look forward to continue to grow as a drummer and reaching my full potential.”
MarChello Bell, of McAlester said this year has brought a lot of change, but what change has happened needs to be an everlasting one.
“I think a lot has happened even in our city with Hunter Park and the progress on that and that’s a wonderful thing,” said Bell. “But we can’t just take that and say we’re done. We have to make it a lasting change.”
He said this year has gotten people to stand up and make changes not only in the local area, but worldwide as well.
“It’s got everyone to a breaking point,” said Bell. “In reference to social injustice and everybody saying enough is enough and instead of just asking when will it end, people are standing up.”
Bell said he hopes all the positivity that was seen in 2020 will continue to grow into 2021.
“I really hope we see more of the positive that we’ve seen as opposed to it being here and there,” said Bell. “I would like to see it more widespread. Maybe even multiply with multiple groups that have done singular things in the past come together and do big things together.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
