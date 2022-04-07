Water projects related to the city of McAlester's $32.5 million Oklahoma Water Resources Board loan are getting underway in parts of the city, including projects on the city's northwest side.
They are the first in a series of projects related to upgrading and improving the city's water distribution system.
"We're excited to start making these improvements in our community," said City Manager Pete Stasiak. "That's the future, so we don't have the interruptions we've had in the past."
Officials expect 26-29 projects in total to complete the improvements. Work on the projects is expected to be phased in, with some projects combined.
Pittsburg County commissioners unanimously approved road-crossing permits this week for city of McAlester water lines in District 3. Dale Burke, president of Infrastructure Solutions Group, which is overseeing the water projects for the city of McAlester, said the road-crossing permits were needed for the installation of new water lines.
"These are new transmission lines," Burke said. Water lines approved for the road crossings are 24 inches, 18 inches and 16 inches in diameter, he said. Street-crossing permits approved for the project were at Brewer Avenue and Hickory Avenue, Talawanda Street and Hickory Avenue, and at Coal Avenue, he said.
Burke and McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak outlined the first projects in the plan to upgrade the city's water distribution system:
• Project No. 1 — It calls for the installation of new 16-inch pipe from Electric Avenue to Brewer Avenue, along Hickory Street. Work that's been underway includes line locating and clearing.
A second part of that project calls for a new 24-inch water line to be installed north of Brewer Avenue and extend to the top of a ridge, to the north.
• Project No. 2 — Bid openings on Project No. 2 were held April 5, with recommendations on the best bid set for presentation to the city council next week. It's for the installation of a 24-inch line starting at Coal Avenue and Hickory Avenue, and going to Birch Street, then north to Ashland, then east to Plumb.
• Project No. 3 — It's for the installation of 24-inch pipe from Hickory Avenue and Brewer, then extends west to connect to a 30-inch line. It starts at Hickory and Brewer and extends to the west, where it will connect to a 30-inch water line.Some work is also scheduled north of Talawanda and Brewer.
• Project No. 4 — It calls for the installation of 14-inch pipe from Brewer to Stonewall Avenue, on Talawanda, then extends south to Short Stonewall.
Stasiak also said some of the work was delayed because the city had to wait on 24-inch line to be manufactured this week.
"We have to wait in line for pipe to be manufactured, which is something new," Stasiak said.
That's not the only delay connected to supply side shortages that have been hitting the construction industry.
"We're getting hung up with delay issues," Burke said. "We're having issues with butterfly valves," he said, referring to rotational motion valves that can be used to cut off water flow.
Burke said federal requirements are that everything made of iron and steel has to be made in America — which is all right with him, because he said items made in the USA are better anyway; he would just like to receive the parts more quickly.
Joining District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman in unanimously approving the city's road-crossing permits were District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and Commission Chairman / District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith.
The Nov. 9, 2021 special election regarding the water improvements package had two measures on the ballot, with both city of McAlester propositions related to the city's water transmission and distribution lines and how to pay for upgrades moving forward.
City officials maintained at the time both propositions would have to pass to obtain funding for the project through the proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase.
Proposition 1 asked voters if the city could incur a $32.5 million debt to help with replacement and repairs of the city's water distribution and transmission lines, along with related costs. It passed with 728 voting yes and 229 voting no.
Proposition 2 gave voters the option of paying for the needed line repairs and replacements through a new quarter-cent sales tax increase or else by letting a water rate hike increase take effect. The sales tax option passed, with 792 voting yes and 200 voting no.
