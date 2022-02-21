Work Ready holding Remote Work Job Fair

Work Ready Oklahoma is holding a job fair for those in the McAlester area who are interested in working at home.
The Remote Work Job Fair is set from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the Kiamichi Technology Center in McAlester.
"We expect to bring from 80 to 100 jobs to McAlester," said Community Development Senior Manager Jack Myrick of Public Strategies, which is involved in the project. Companies involved are required to pay employees a minimum of nearly $15 per hour, he said.
"In a rural area, these are really good jobs," Myrick said.
With wintry precipitation in Wednesday's forecast, Myrick said plans are to go ahead and hold the job fair as scheduled. Myrick said he's hopeful the job fair will be completed before the worst of the wintry weather arrives.
Myrick said this is not a typical job fair, where those who are interested in pursuing employment come and go. Anyone participating in the Remote Work Job Fair needs to be there at 10 a.m. and stay until it's completed around the projected noon time, he said.
It's designed to prepare potential employees with the steps involved with contacting companies to apply for a remote work job and to provide guidance on what's required.
"We're managing the project through Work Ready Oklahoma for the Department of Human Services" Myrick said. It includes job possibilities for those on several DHS programs, but is also open to everyone, he said.
DHS programs involved TANF, or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, along with those participating in SNAP, which is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program, but Myrick reiterated the Job Fair is open to all.
"We're really good about helping helping people get jobs," Myrick said. "We have a 95 percent success rate."
All of the remote work jobs offered through the program are customer service jobs. "There's no calling people and asking for money," Myrick said.
The program includes free training for applicants on how to apply to companies offering remote work employment as well as what' the remote work involves. "It gives the companies peace of mind," Myrick said. "They like this model; we've had companies hire the entire group."
For those participating in the program, free remote work training will be offered from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., beginning on Monday, Feb. 28, and continuing for the rest of the week through Friday, March 4, at KTC's McAlester Campus, 301 Kiamichi Dr. The voluntary training is beneficial to both the prospective employee and the prospective employer.
"You learn how to do an application. You learn how to submit a resume," Myrick said regarding some of the training for potential employees.
He assured anyone interested this program is not a scam.
"Our partners are the state of Oklahoma and the city of McAlester," said Myrick. "Ninety-five percent get a job."
The center has a Work Ready location in McAlester managed by Sheena Brenner and is in the process of getting signage, Myrick said,
City of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour is on-board with the Work Ready project.
"We're really excited about remote work opportunities coming to McAlester," Ridenour said. "We feel remote work is going to revitalize rural America by bringing the types of jobs that previously we haven't had access to."
Work Ready already has several sites in Eastern Oklahoma, including in Eufaula, Stigler, Muskogee, Okmulgee and now McAlester. Myrick said he worked on similar projects to help individuals in the Oklahoma City area find employment before the program expanded into rural areas.
To participate in the program, companies offering the remote working employment have to meet several requirements, said Myrick.
"They have to pay close to $15 a hour; they have to provide the equipment and they can never ask for money," he said.
Equipment supplied to those who are hired normally includes a laptop computer, two monitors, a headset and a phone system, Myrick said. Some companies provide a cellular phone, he said, including one that provides a cellular phone so remote workers in rural areas can set up a hot spot for internet service if needed.
Those hired to work remotely are required by most companies to have their own internet service in place. Also, equipment provided to remote work employees belongs to the company and has to be returned should the employee stop working.
Myrick said the program recently placed a girl from Kinta in one of the remote work jobs. She now works from home for $15 an hour. "She had been driving from Kinta to McAlester to work for $8.50 an hour," he said.
While the goal is to bring from 80-to-100 jobs to the McAlester area, there is the potential to bring more.
"There is no limit to the amount of jobs we can bring," Myrick said.
Ridenour considers the program an efficient way to enhance economic development in the McAlester area.
"We're incredibly happy to be welcoming them to the community," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
