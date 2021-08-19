With bridge beams for an overpass going up and retaining walls with buffalo imprints going in place, work continues along the U.S. Highway 69 project in McAlester.
With the final completion date still scheduled for the autumn of 2022, work is progressing on-schedule, said James Poling, a public information officer with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
More changes are expected in the coming days on the $32 million Phase II portion of the project.
"They are finishing concrete work on the east side frontage road," Poling said. While it should soon be nearly complete, there will be some finishing touches to add onto the northbound frontage service road, he said.
Work is also underway on the highway frontage road on the west side of the highway, with dump trucks, bulldozers and other heavy equipment being used to build up the southbound frontage road on that side of the highway.
When is work on the frontage roads expected to be complete?
"All frontage roads are scheduled to be completed by the holidays," Poling said, referring to the Christmas holidays.
Meanwhile, work is expected to soon be completed on the northbound highway lanes, near the Car Mart, Poling said.
"They have a traffic switch planned in the fall," Poling said. "That way, they can switch both lanes to the southbound lanes."
Poling said a more specific date was not available at this time. Autumn 2021 is set to begin on Sept. 22 and commence through Dec. 21, so conceivably it will be somewhere within that time range.
With the service road for northbound traffic on the highway's east side appearing wide enough to encompass two lanes, commencing from the Peaceable Road/Village Boulevard intersection, is there a chance the service roads on both sides of the highway will return to two-way traffic after all the construction is complete?
Poling said that's not in the plans.
"It's going to be one-way traffic," he said.
"The off-ramp will angle off into a third lane," Poling said. Plans call for the frontage roads to remain open for one-way traffic only to help with traffic-flow, Poling said.
"You're not stopping and going," Poling said of the reason ODOT wants to keep the traffic flow one-way on each of the service roads, which would not be the case if traffic going the other direction was allowed to turn onto them.
However, there is one exception that is already in place and is expected to remain so after the entire highway project is completed in 2022.
"It's where Wade Watts Avenue goes under Highway 69," Polling said, referring to where Wade Watts Avenue goes under the Alford Bridge.
After eastbound traffic on Wade Watts Avenue goes under the bridge, it rounds a curve and drivers can then head south on the service road until reaching a three-way stop at the turnoff to the east that leads to the Walmart Super Center and other businesses on the east side of the highway.
Likewise, motorists leaving the Walmart Super Center, Tractor Supply and other businesses will still be able to go under the Alford Bridge and access Wade Watts Boulevard when leaving the shopping center.
Basically, plans call for the Wade Watts Avenue access to the Walmart shopping center to remain much the way it is now.
"That's the only exception," Poling said. "People will still be able to access Walmart from that part of town."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
