Work crews treating county roads

County crews have been out working, but roads were still being affected by the freezing weather.
"They're still slick," said District 1 Pittsburg County Commissioner Charlie Rogers on Wednesday. He said some of the roads started out slicker early Wednesday than they had on Tuesday.
"We've got guys out salting on both ends of our district," Rogers said. "All our roads are pretty slick."
Rogers said road salt used to de-ice roads has been in high demand this week, with lots of use on roads affected by the wintery conditions — not only in Pittsburg County but in other parts of the state.
He said commissioners looked as far away Ada, Ardmore and Poteau before finally finding some more available salt. However, due to the dwindling supply, he said road crews will have to use it more sparingly, since the hazardous conditions are expected to extend until next week.
"We don't want to use it all up," he said.
District 1 road crews have been salting some of the main connector roads, such as Crowder Road which has new asphalt and a steep drop-off beyond the shoulders in some sections, Rogers said. Piney Creek Road has been salted by road crews, as well as roads with steep hills, such as Canadian Access Road and the road between Hartshorne and Adamson.
Some of the roads are refreezing as precipitation falls, so Rogers is urging caution and advising drivers to stay home if they can.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said his county road crews have been busy.
"We're salting everything on the hills, intersections, bridges," said Smith. "We're just working night and day."
Some of the icy road conditions have been "spotty," he said. Some parts of Ashland Road are in fairly good condition, but other parts are icy, he said.
Due to salting, hills on Blanco Road were in fairly good shape, but flatter parts of the roadway were starting to freeze, Smith said.
Smith also noted the supply of road salt is getting short between heavy use by the three districts, telling how they've been looking as far south as Atoka.
He said he had a semi trailer full of salt and another half-full trailer when the icy weather hit this week.
"I'd had that for two years," he said, noting the relatively mild winter last year and the relatively mild winter the county had been experiencing up until this week.
"If we can get through today, later in the week it's expected to be snow," Smith said, adding that he'd rather deal with snow any day than with ice.
He's not looking forward to even colder temperatures forecast later in the week.
"This cold spell's going to be a tough one," Smith said, noting some of the lows are forecast to be in the single digits.
"That's tough on the livestock, the hands and everybody," Smith said.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman said Wednesday afternoon many roads remained slick, even though the commissioners are doing all they can.
"There's not enough salt to salt every mile of every road," he said. "We're hitting the hills and intersections." He's also concentrating on salting sharp curves and other sites that may be more hazardous, he said.
Selman also noted the need for heavy use is depleting the commissioners' rock salt supply.
"It's hard to find; we all had stockpiles when this began," he said.
Selman said Wednesday afternoon he was preparing to go after a semi trailer full of road salt that had been located, that will be split between the three commissioners for their districts.
"We're going to split it up," he said, "We're all in the same boat."
He also noted there may be more snow and less ice in the coming days, with Selman preferring to deal with the snow more than the ice.
"We're really urging people to stay home if they do not have to get out," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
