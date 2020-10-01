Cars, trucks and other vehicles whizzed by as a three-man city crew worked to replace concrete street panels along Wade Watts Avenue.
Working Foreman James Roberts, along with Jimmy Pierman and Guy Adams, joined together to smooth down a load of concrete pouring out of a nearby truck into the hollow corner of a panel near completion.
It's part of an ongoing project to replace some of the most severely-damaged panels along the stretch of the roadway that leads to the Kiamichi Technology Center, the Walmart Supercenter and other sites in the area.
Work is stretching along a major portion of the heavily-traveled roadway. Some of the panels being replaced are near where Wade Watts Avenue intersects with Strong Boulevard.
"They're going to the top of the hill," said City Manager Pete Stasiak.
Foundations of panels set for replacement are rebuilt before new concrete is poured, the city manager said.
"There is usually six inches of new concrete," Stasiak said. "In that section they're working in, up to 25 panels will be replaced." Panels were previously replaced on other parts of Wyandotte Avenue, he noted.
Roberts said the city crew had already completed approximately 12 panels on the project and would complete more this week.
"It goes all the way to Fourteenth Street," he said.
Stasiak said Wyandotte Avenue will be better for motorists when the project is completed.
"We're glad to be making the surface a little smoother for everybody to drive on," said Stasiak.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
