The city of McAlester continues down the path of adding more sidewalks along with biking and pedestrian trails — although there may be a detour on one of the projected routes.
City of McAlester Grant Writer Stephanie Giacomo and Community Development Director Jayme Clifton held a meeting at the J.I. Stipe Center Monday evening to obtain public input regarding improving bicycling, walkability and Americans with Disability Act accessibility within the city's parks, trails, sidewalks and rights-of way.
Giacomo noted construction of the new Strong Boulevard sidewalk is in Phase I, which extends the sidewalk from Electric Avenue south to Pierce Street. Phase II, which continues the project from Pierce Avenue to Polk Avenue, has already been designed and is expected to open for bids sometime in August. Giacomo said Phase II is 50% funded through the state's Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.
A problem has come up with the sidewalk's original route. As the sidewalk extends along Strong Boulevard, there's a grade that's too steep between Polk Avenue and Pierce Avenue to comply with ADA accessibility standards, said Giacomo.
A proposed ADA accessible alternate route, which has not been finalized, calls for construction of another sidewalk that would head west toward Thunderbird Park.
"It could go west on Pierce to Thunderbird," Giacomo said. From there it could connect with Waterways Trail, she said, referring to the trail planned to run adjacent to the canal that extends from Electric Avenue to Monroe Avenue.
Giacomo noted the city is in the process of acquiring easements for that part of the project.
"We're waiting on two businesses to sign easements," she said.
Wayne Hanway asked about insect control, especially with mosquitoes, along the planned Waterways Trail since it's next to a canal.
"I believe we will continue with insect abatement," Giacomo said.
David Beall noted mosquitoes can be flighty.
"Mosquitoes are quite mobile," Beall said Just because there's water at a site doesn't mean there are mosquitoes, he said.
"It doesn't necessarily mean you're exposed to mosquitoes," said Beall. Another speaker noted the canal is designed to have water flowing through it, not to hold standing water.
McAlester Community Services Director Doug Basinger said the city of McAlester already sprays for mosquitoes, although many in the city may not be aware of it, since it happens in the overnight hours.
"We do it when you're asleep," Basinger said.
Oklahomans for Independent Executive Director Pam Pulchny asked if there will be a barrier between the canal and the Waterways Trail. Probably not, since the sides of the canal in that area are sloped at most places, as opposed to a steep drop-off, Giacomo said.
Giacomo also referred to the planned Parker Trail, which will connect with the Waterways Trail and lead to Parker Intermediate Center at 1310 N. Sixth St. Plans call for the installation of a pedestrian bridge to connect the trails.
"The beginning of the bridge is at Waterways Trail," Giacomo said. "It will go to Thunderbird Park." It connects from Waterways to Thunderbird and Thunderbird is the trail head for Parker Trail," she said.
Four phases will be required to complete the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project from Electric Avenue to Washington Avenue, with work expected to be competed in 2024.
On another project, Clifton said the city has received a $1,000 grant to create a crosswalk at the intersection of Second Street and Adams Avenue near the McAlester Public Library.
Clifton said the idea is to create a painting that will tie in with the library. "It will beautify the community," she said.
A design or artist has not been selected at this point — although there's a designated spot for the artwork.
"It will be on a painting on the street," said Clifton.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
