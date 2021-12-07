Work has been underway at the sinkhole on South Main Street which has already been covered and filled — but the road remained closed this week as work continued to fill an eroded underground area.
Most of the work now concerns a huge storm water drain that's being shored up with concrete beneath the street's surface.
"We're repairing 140 feet," said Kenneth Little of Advance Construction during one phase of the project this week,
Little said the bottom of the drain, which is four feet tall, had eroded, which led to the collapse of the street into the sinkhole.
"We're cleaning out the old and putting in a new base to stop the erosion," Little said. "That stops the street from sinking and will prevent future sinkholes."
To make the needed repairs, workers poured and pumped concrete into the collapsed storm drain.
They also were adding a new manhole at the site for a maintenance access point, said Little.
He planned to have the work completed this week, which he said leaves the possibility the street could be reopened by Friday — although he noted it will be up to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the city of McAlester to determine when it's safe for the street to reopen.
The sinkhole, which collapsed on a portion of South Main Street several weeks ago, has been described as city of McAlester Public Works Director Jeb Jones as "big enough to park a Volkswagen in."
Originally, the plan had been to create a work zone in the middle of the street, while the underground work continued, so the street could open more quickly. However, that plan was given a second thought, with the current plan calling for the street to remain closed while the work is underway.
The sinkhole occurred when a large section of the street collapsed around a manhole and fell into the underground storm water drain, just south of the traffic signal where South Main Street intersects with Wyandotte Avenue. The city sat up barricades and closed that part of South Main Street to all traffic, directing drives to a detour on South Second Street.
City councilors voted unanimously in November to fund a $56,318 contract with Crowder-based Advance Construction to complete the ongoing repair and reconstruction work at the site.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcaletsernews.com.
