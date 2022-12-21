Work continues at new McAlester middle school

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected Thursday with wind chills 10 to 15 below zero by Friday morning. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * Areas of light snow are will be possible Thursday with minor accumulations possible, including a few slick spots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&