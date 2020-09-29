Ginger Cornish likes painting and helping students — so she combines those interests by volunteering to paint murals at McAlester Public Schools buildings.
The retired 20-plus-year MPS employee recently finished a mural on the windows at William Gay Early Childhood that includes book characters — from the Lorax to Mr. Krabs and more. It's one of several murals she volunteered to paint across MPS campuses because she likes giving back to students.
"Teaching has helped guide me to be the best school counselor that I could be," Cornish said. "Without learning from my students, I would not have been successful at all."
Cornish grew up in the suburbs of Seattle, Washington, started her career in career readiness and earned a masters in education with an emphasis in school counseling.
After moving to McAlester, she said some students needed someone to help them break a cyclical pattern and start their own journey — whether that was art, culinary arts, writing, or something else. She said some students needed someone to support them or guide them toward making their dreams a reality.
“Whatever their passion is, I’d help them find a way to find it,” Cornish said.
Some students were afraid to get outside of their comfort zones and leave the county or the area, she said.
But it always made her day when a student showed gratitude toward her for the help or came back after graduating to share a personal success story or how she impacted them.
"I ran into one of my old high school students and he was like 'you taught me how to draw and I'm really thankful for that because I always thought I was an awful drawer and didn't think I could do it,'" she said. "'But you gave me the confidence to do it.' So that makes you feel good."
Other murals she did include:
• Stick figure kids in the cafeteria at Washington Early Childhood Center.
• Pinkalicious and David by the restrooms, Children are the Heartbeat of Our School with kids around the school/world in hallway and the Lego superheroes in the cafeteria at Jefferson Early Childhood Center.
• The Very Hungry Caterpillar in the cafeteria, the buffalo color paintings, and of course the window (3rd time painting the window) at William Gay Early Childhood Center;
• Colorful buffalo in hall at Edmond Doyle;
• Will Rogers painting in the library, Colorful Buffalo in my 1st old office, colorful blue you are tree at Will Rogers;
• Large canvas painting with inspirational sayings in the cafeteria at Parker Intermediate Center;
• Large buffalo mural next to Mrs. Allford’s Spanish class at McAlester High School.
Cornish said she's encountered caring and thoughtful students over the years, but one group did something she will always remember.
While she was pregnant with her first child during the 2002-2003 school year, the students kept asking what she needed for the baby and despite her telling them she was set on necessities, they were persistent in trying to help.
Then about one month before Cornish had Billy, the students threw her a baby shower — bringing cake, soda, chips, cookies, decorations, and more. The students also collected about $85 and gave to her for the baby.
"This in and of itself was a very beautiful gesture," she said. "It was so unselfish and one of the most thoughtful things that has ever happened to me. It was and will always be very moving for me and still brings tears to my eyes as it did that very day."
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.