A series of winter storms brought abnormally chilly temperatures to McAlester and the surrounding area — with more on the way.
Data from the National Weather Service Tulsa shows 4.5 inches of snowfall in McAlester over the weekend, which a forecaster said was short of the record of 10.1 inches from Feb. 23, 1975.
Tyler Snider, an NWS forecaster, said the storms over the weekend resulted from a strong arctic air mass moving in through the weekend and a strong storm system from the west.
“With temperatures this low, it’s really difficult to get snow to generate but we had such a dynamic system move in across Texas and then swing up across the southeast area that it was really just a perfect line for snow to development,” Snider said.
McAlester’s average high temperature in February is 55.6 degrees and the average low is 33.8 degrees, according to NWS Tulsa.
The record low temperature in McAlester for February was set in 1985 at negative-6 degrees.
NWS Tulsa forecast a low of negative-7 in McAlester on Monday night — and more winter weather is on the way for Pittsburg County and the surrounding area.
“The third and final winter storm is going to move in looks like Tuesday afternoon and then really get going in the evening and overnight hours through Wednesday and maybe the early part of Thursday,” Snider said.
NWS Tulsa forecasts a 20% chance of snow in McAlester on Tuesday with a high near 20 degrees and wind chills between negative-2 and negative-12.
Tuesday night’s forecast includes 80% chance of snow with a low near 14 degrees and wind chills of 6-11 degrees in Pittsburg County.
Pittsburg County’s forecast calls for a 30% chance of light snow Tuesday afternoon with highs around 20 and lows around 14 before 90% chance of snow Tuesday night.
The area is set to see more snow and cold weather the rest of the week.
NWS Tulsa predicts 80% chance of snow on Wednesday in McAlester with a high near 25 and low near 17, then a 20% chance of snow on Thursday with a high near 28 and low around 7 degrees.
Friday’s forecast for McAlester calls for a high near 36 and low around 23 with mostly clear skies and some sun.
Snider said everyone should avoid driving in the poor road conditions.
“Try not to travel if you don’t have to because we’re expecting quite a bit of snow,” Snider said.
Snider said anyone who has to travel should pack an emergency kit with extra clothes, food, and water, a blanket, and a phone charger.
He said the powdery snow makes for unstable surfaces and wind can create snowdrifts that become slippery.
“The snow is very powdery so it moves around pretty easy — it’s something you would see in like Colorado,” Snider said. “So the more people that drive over that snow, especially roads that don’t get plowed, it’s going to compact that snow.”
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
