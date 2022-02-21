Winter weather is forecast to impact Pittsburg County and the surrounding area Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa states a mixture of freezing rain and sleet will impact travel conditions “along with potential power grid issues across locations with the heaviest icing accumulations.”
“The heaviest accumulation periods currently appear Wednesday during the day and again Thursday during the day,” meteorologists stated in Monday’s Hazardous Weather Outlook. “Precipitation is forecast to end from west to east Thursday evening.”
The NWS issued a winter storm watch Monday for all of eastern Oklahoma beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday that includes Pittsburg, Latimer, McIntosh, Haskell, and Pushmataha Counties.
“Total sleet and snow accumulations of up to around one inch and ice accumulations of around one half of an inch possible,” the watch states. “Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.”
Along with freezing precipitation, the forecast calls for very cold wind chill values to develop Tuesday night and continue at time through Friday night.
According to the NWS’ forecast, another round of light wintry weather is possible on Saturday before temperatures rebound into the 50s on Sunday.
If winter precipitation accumulates on roadways and need to be cleared, the city of McAlester will first clear the “priority 1” roads such as Strong Boulevard, Wyandotte/Wade Watts Avenue, Electric Avenue, A Street, V. Hulbert Smith, and South Street.
“Priority 2” roads include Washington Avenue, D Street, West Street, Monroe Avenue, and other major streets.
The city of McAlester will focus on clearing priority streets before moving onto secondary and neighborhood streets.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation oversees clearing and treatment of U.S. Highway 270/Carl Albert Parkway, U.S. Highway 69 and Business 69/Main Street, and State Highway 31.
Road conditions for when the winter weather begins can be found by visiting the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org, through the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app, or by calling 1-844-465-4997.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
