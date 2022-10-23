Remember as a younger person when you first heard the phrase, “the only constant in life is change”?
At the time you, perhaps, thought the person to be either a great philosopher or speaking gibberish. As I am approaching the inspirational age of 60 years young, the aforementioned statement of change has been proven true more times than I can recall. To provide additional truth to this historic statement, the IRS does its part by changing the laws governing your annual filing of income tax returns.
The standard deduction is the allowance of a certain amount to accommodate your lifestyle needs such as food, shelter, and clothing without the need to itemize these deductions on your individual income tax return. Each year the IRS considers the inflation rate in the United States to determine if adjustments should be made to the standard deduction amount for the various filing statuses. In recent years, the IRS simplified this process by combining the original standard deduction with the exemptions a filer could claim to reduce his taxable income.
Due to the altitudinous inflation experienced in the United States in the past two years, most recent rate provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to be 8.2%, the IRS recently issued the increased standard deduction amounts for the 2023 tax year (i.e., your return you will file in 2024).
For those filing jointly, the standard deduction has increased $1,800 over the 2022 amount to a deduction of $27,700. If you qualify as a single filer or choose to file as married but filing separate from your spouse, the standard deduction is $13,850 which is $900 higher than the previous allowed deduction. For those individuals who are single and maintain a household for a minor or special dependent, the head of household status allows a greater deduction than a single filer. Their amount for 2023 standard deduction will be $20,800 which is $1,400 higher than in 2022.
For taxpayers that owe little or nothing for a residence, contribute smaller amounts to charities and have medical coverage for major illnesses or infirmities, the standard deduction provides a benefit. Time is a considerable savings for filers who do not meet the standard deduction limit with their itemized deductions. To simplify the process of filing your individual return each year, consider the standard deduction amount allowed and perform a quick mathematical equation to confirm your potential deductions are more than your standard deduction.
The United States Tax Code provides seven tax rates, or brackets, for purposes of calculating your annual income tax liability. From a rate as low as 10% on taxable income of $11,000 or less to a maximum rate of 37% for filers with taxable income above $578,125 for single individuals and above $693,750 for married filing joint taxpayers. To add a little complexity to the process, the Congress assesses a surtax on certain filers to assist in the funding of the Medicare and Social Security programs.
One of the easiest methods of completing your annual tax filing obligation is to start early. Employers are required to mail Forms W-2 to employees on or before January 31, 2023. Start now by gathering your potential itemized deduction receipts and as income documents are sent you, begin the process of completing your returns. It is recommended that you file electronically to facilitate the processing of your returns and, hopefully, the electronic deposit of a refund check to your bank account.
A quote attributed to one of the greatest planners of the last one hundred years, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, as the commanding general in WWII, “In preparing for battle I have always found that plans are useless, but planning is indispensable.” applies to tax “battles.” The planning for targeted outcomes is critical to the realization of your goals.
Tax planning is necessary for you to prepare yourself for the best results possible in filing and paying your annual income taxes. If you need assistance achieving your retirement planning goals, one of which should be the lessened impact of taxation on your wealth, seek the assistance of a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional to guide you through this important planning process. Go play in the Autumn breeze this weekend!
Registered Principal Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Jimmy J. Williams is an Investment Advisor Representative of Compass Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Cambridge and Compass Capital Management, LLC are not affiliated. 321 S. 3rd, Ste. 4, McAlester, OK 74501. Cambridge does not offer legal and tax advice. Please consult your legal and tax advisor for specific estate and income tax planning strategies.
