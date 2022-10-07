Investing is an arduous process when the world is functioning normally.
It is an enormous task when you must consider inflation at its highest in 40 years, rising interest rates from the Federal Reserve Board, unemployment in the United States at its lowest point in recent history and a rampant virus that will not leave. However, there are certain emotive actions that you can use to help you navigate the maze of craziness in the world.
First, train your mind to think long-term. This type of training is like that of training any muscle of the body. Repetition and discipline are required to achieve the desired results. To start this process, it is good to rid your home, desk and smartphone of any distractions that will catch your eye during the day. By remove I mean to turn off the notifications of the phone and place on papers on your desk or in your home where they will not be teasing for your attention. To implement the next step, you will have to summon on your strength and mental advertency.
Turn off your TV and stop watching the daily news and financial reports. Why do you ask? Because most of the reporting on TV is about those things in life that you cannot change or affect the outcomes. For example, if you were glued to a certain financial news reporting channel on your 72” flatscreen, wall-mounted entertainment device for more than 5 hours per day, you could have used this time to gain greater clarity in your future by planning and reading great books. The news on the boob tube will not be affected by your absence.
By removing these daily, and sometimes hourly, alerts to negativity, you will begin to change your mindset to that of a long-term nature. If you are investing for the long-term benefit of retirement, you surely must expect the economy to be positive and negative during the tenure of your investment. There are no upward-only diagonal lines while investing in the markets. Rather, the graph of your investments may look more like an EKG – up and down. As you analyze your long-term results, and consistently invest during any type of economy, you will most likely realize a positive result. Short-term thinking, when planning for your future, will not allow you consider those types of activities that truly build a future on progress.
Second, stay your course when you have the plan established. During the years of your career, you, undoubtedly, experienced some good years and some better years. I am an optimist and don’t recognize bad years as bad but rather learning experiences. But I digress. One of the biggest mistake investors make is becoming emotional during market contractions and selling their investments. However, when the market returns to an expansion, this same investor will buy back into the markets. This is called “selling low and buying high”. A proven strategy for losing your hard-earned money, this approach has led to frustration for many individuals.
A better plan is to continue to stay invested and recognize a temporary unrealized loss. This means that the value of your stock may be a lesser amount than what you paid for the position, but you continue to own the stock. In contrast, a realized loss is one that you cannot recover your loss on the stock because you sold it when the value was lower than your cost.
Effective income tax planning is another reason for potentially selling a stock while it is down. This process, known as “tax loss harvesting”, contributes to a lower adjusted gross income of the investor by using realized losses to offset gains realized earlier in the tax year. The net gain is lower, or even more advantageous, the total capital loss reported against your other income is a negative $3,000, the maximum capital loss allowed by current federal income tax law.
Realized and unrealized are spelled remarkably similar but, for purposes of investing, are significantly different. One is permanent and one is temporary. One is potentially deductible on your tax return, the other is not. Small words do make big differences!
As you would seek a physician for times in which you may not feel well, it is critical to your financial health to seek out someone who specializes in financial planning. Seek the help of a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. To help you secure the future for your family, it is critical that you correct course on your financial plan at the earliest possible moment in time. Make it a wonderful week!
