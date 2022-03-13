Our world is experiencing disruption on a global basis. War in Ukraine, inflation at a 40 year high, gasoline prices reflect the 70’s and continued impact of a rampant virus. Have you had enough? Yes, me too. However, my father taught me that words are cheap and action is riches. This was his statement to, “quit griping and start working” to achieve better results.
The people of Ukraine are suffering in ways that U.S. citizens cannot relate. All of us can sleep tonight in a warm bed, eat a nice dinner and drink water that is potable. Medical care is available and jobs are plentiful. Why I am stating the obvious? To provide you some perspective. Life is good in the United States even in the midst of all this disruption.
When experiencing moments of potential recession, it is critical that you review your future plans to determine if small adjustments are needed. It is important that we understand the current economic environment will pass (no, I don’t know when) and life as we know it will return for us. The resilience of our republic continues to amaze me.
The following steps should be considered to provide your family a more secure future. First, review your cash flow spending and determine the priority of these items. Do you actually need a new laptop or is it a want? Is a new car needed or do you simply want one? Also, remember it is better policy to make sound financial decisions based on your current cash flow, savings and needs rather than surrendering to the fancy marketing of the gadgets that make us more comfortable.
Next, reduce debt balance to zero as quickly as possible. The purpose of this is to relieve the pressure on your family’s budget. Any credit card balances should be paid monthly to eliminate the potential cost of credit through high interest rates. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is recommending, next week, a 0.25% increases in the discount rate to be implemented for purposes of slowing the rampant inflation rate in the U.S. Additional rate increases are anticipated through 2022.
Another step is to review your portfolio to determine your true risk inherent in the underlying positions you own. In the past 12 years, the U.S. markets have rewarded equity investors. In the current market contraction, it would be advisable to review your positions for possible gains to protect the overall balance in the account. I am not suggesting market timing. However, I am recommending that you determine a price you would wish to reach before selling your investment positions. For example, lets assume we buy AstroWorld common stock, a fictitious company, for $35.00 per share and set a price of $70.00 at which we would sell the position. One of the greatest investors in history was a man named Peter Lynch. As the manager of the Magellan Fund of Fidelity Investments, his fundamental approach to investing was to perform the same process on each position he bought in the fund. If it was a good approach for him and the fund he managed, perhaps it may be good for your family.
Lastly, keep calm during market correction periods. Panicking only increases the probability that you will make poor decisions that could harm your family’s future for many years. By thinking about your financial decisions with a cool head, the likelihood of taking advantage of market declines allows you to “buy low and sell high."
Of course, these steps will not ensure great returns or eliminate risk of loss. However, you will give your family and you the best chance to attain your retirement goals and security for the future.
One of the best methods of gaining confidence that your family’s finances are on the right track is to seek a complimentary “financial checkup” from a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional. Your investments, like your body, may suffer if proper attention is not given. See you on the jogging trail!
Registered Principal Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Jimmy J. Williams is an Investment Advisor Representative of Compass Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Cambridge and Compass Capital Management, LLC are not affiliated. 321 S. 3rd, Ste. 4, McAlester, OK 74501. Cambridge does not offer legal and tax advice. Please consult your legal and tax advisor for specific estate and income tax planning strategies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.