More than fifty percent of the American population will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder during their lifetime according to the CDC.
This statistic, by a U.S. Government agency that studies the health of our country’s population, caused me to think about the overall health of the individuals I am fortunate to serve in my career. What benefit is it to properly save for a long-term period of rejuvenation, travel and family during retirement if your health will not support such activities?
As a human being, it is critical that your retirement advisor address all facets of life that may impact you. We developed proprietary tools and strategies that help our clients in the areas of finance and health. What a mistake it would be in life to plan for your retirement only to be derailed at the time you wish to retire by an unforeseen health issue.
Mental wellness is as important as physical wellness when planning for retirement. The number one question we ask our clients is, “What will you do to keep your mind and body healthy during retirement?” When asked this question, most people look at me with a shocked expression and make such statements as “I don’t know. I’ve never been asked that question!”
To plan and save for your retirement is a natural part of life to many people. Adequately planning for their mental and physical needs is a bigger challenge. It is not that I can predict the future but I do believe in using probabilities to help plan for such unexpected occurrences in the future. For example, the previously stated statistic from the CDC gives me reason for thinking that I may need to assist our clients in coordinating with the appropriate professionals to meet their needs in this area of life.
No one can plan for every contingency in life but many of the challenges we face can be accounted for in a proper financial plan. For example, as a retirement planning specialist, it is critical that I understand your family’s health and lifetime longevity. If your grandfather expired at 70 years of age and your father expired at 68 years of age, we need to understand and plan for potential occurrence in your life. I am not saying that you should live fast and free with your lifetime savings since the probability is that your longevity is limited. Just the opposite is true. We will focus on the quality of life you are currently experiencing and work with your other professionals such as your counselor or doctor to make certain we accommodate potential services in the planning process for the future.
Most of us understand the importance of saving for the future or exercising now to keep our bodies fit. However, attempting to predict the future and how your life will be affected by mental and physical health illnesses is very difficult but not impossible.
Life planning is necessary for you to prepare yourself for the best results possible in the quality of life you wish to experience. Money and wealth are only a small portion of your life. Seek a retirement specialist who focuses on the most important areas of life and none of them are money. Don’t be so focused on accumulating assets for the future that you neglect other important areas of life. Contact a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional to develop and monitor a plan for your life to live it to its fullest. It’s a great time of year to experience the benefits of nature. Go for a walk today!
Registered Principal Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Jimmy J. Williams is an Investment Advisor Representative of Compass Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Cambridge and Compass Capital Management, LLC are not affiliated. 321 S. 3rd, Ste. 4, McAlester, OK 74501. Cambridge does not offer legal and tax advice. Please consult your legal and tax advisor for specific estate and income tax planning strategies.
