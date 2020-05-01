When I was 5 years of age, my parents gave me a rifle (well, it wasn’t a real rifle but it looked like one to me). Just like my heroes on the black and white television in our living room, the cowboys with six-shooters, horses and rifles that could shoot for a mile, I began my cowboy life guarding our property!
I cherished this gift and its cold, blue barrel, plastic stock, action lever and unlimited ammunition. The “gun” actually shot a cork bullet that was connected to the rifle barrel with a piece of string about 18” long. As I dreamed of chasing cattle rustlers and stage coach robbers, I always felt the damage afflicted by my rifle was inadequate due to the string attached.
I relate the above story to provide you the inadvertent pitfalls that may occur when participating in a federal program. The PPP Loan was conceived by Congress to provide small businesses with needed capital during the pandemic. Intentions were admirable and Congress was attempting to provide relief to these qualifying businesses by providing a means for the loans to be forgiven. The enhanced capital of the business would allow it to continue operations through the contracting economy.
Just like the rifle I received as a child; the strings attached to the CARES Act, that gave rise to the PPP Loan, came up short. On April 30, 2020, the IRS, in Notice 2020-32, provided its interpretation of the existing Internal Revenue Code applied to the PPP Loan forgiveness provision. Within the IRC is §265 which disallows the deduction of expenses incurred related to tax-exempt income. In the present instance, Congress did not consider small businesses receiving no economic benefit from PPP Loan by offsetting the expenses to be allowed as covered payroll, rent, utilities and employee benefits against the forgiven portion of the loan. For example, if you were receiving tax-exempt income from an activity that gave rise to ordinary and necessary business expenses, you would be required to allocate a portion of the expenses to the tax-exempt income and not offset the entire expense against ordinary income.
The IRS, in my opinion, issued the proper ruling based on case law and published prior rulings of the court. However, shouldn’t Congress’ intent be considered in this particular matter? For example, if your company received $100,000 of PPP Loan proceeds and properly accounted for the covered expenses to obtain forgiveness under the CARES Act, your company would recognize income in the amount of your loan but it would be deemed nontaxable by the CARES Act. Consequently, if you apply the correct logic of the IRS in the scope of §265 of the Internal Revenue Code, your business would receive no economic benefit because of the loss of the expenses against ordinary income. The calculation would look something like this:
$100,000 (PPP Loan) - $100,000 (Disallowed Covered Expenses per IRC §265) = $0 Benefit
To illustrate the intent of Congress under the CARES Act, consider the following economic benefit calculation:
$100,000 (PPP Loan Forgiven) X 22% (assumed tax rate) = $22,000 Economic Benefit
This type of economic benefit was the true intent of Congress. Perhaps a technical correction bill will be introduced to mitigate this negative, but accurate, application of the Internal Revenue Code to the PPP Loan forgiveness provisions. Stay tuned to future articles in this column to learn more about this complicated and ever-evolving tax law.
One thing is certain, whenever a $2.2 trillion dollar government program is implemented, just like my childhood rifle, you can expect some strings attached!
Registered Principal Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Jimmy J. Williams is an Investment Advisor Representative of Compass Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Cambridge and Compass Capital Management, LLC are not affiliated. 321 S 3rd, Ste. 4, McAlester, OK 74501. Cambridge does not offer legal and tax advice. Please consult your legal and tax advisor for specific estate and income tax planning strategies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.