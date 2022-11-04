"This is your duty, son,” my father told me on my 18th birthday as he drove me to the county election board office to register to vote.
As a teenager, I understood civics (thank you, Mr. Nunn) by learning from wonderful teachers who made the process fun. As students of civics, we studied the form, function, and limitations of our federal and state governments.
Why is this important in a column about investing? A valid question. The answer is also very appropriate – without a proper understanding of government and its role in our economy, one cannot understand our financial markets and other economic factors. By studying government and participating in the process of electing our leaders of such government, citizens are taking an active role in their nation’s functions. Our country was founded by individuals who desired for an opportunity to play a role in the functions of the government. The vote was a right originally given only to wealthy, male landowners. After the 19th amendment, passed on Aug. 18, 1920, women were given the right to vote.
One of the outcomes of elections is that policy makers are identified, and their roles are defined. For example, the governor of a state is the chief executive officer of the state’s agencies and assets which are to be utilized for the benefit of the state’s citizens. How these assets are utilized, and the agencies functions are a direct relationship to the governor’s beliefs and style of management. Some leaders believe government is the solution to all the people’s problems. Other leaders believe the problems of the citizens are caused by the government.
If I may reminisce for a moment, my grandfather was always quote at election time, “If you don’t vote, you can’t complain!” Not certain that is a valid comment about one’s ability to refrain from speaking about perceived or actual ills of the government, but he did state it in that manner.
Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is a national election day in the United States of America. It is incumbent on each of us to discharge our duty as citizens by voting. Research your candidates and confirm in your own mind the person’s platform for running for office is the slate of actions you wish to see the person perform while in office.
Planning for your retirement is critical to achieve your desired goals. It is imperative that you participate in creating the future you wish by being informed and involved in the electoral process of our government. As Abraham Lincoln so eloquently stated, and I paraphrase, “To predict your future, you must simply create it in the manner you wish.” Contact a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional to assist you in creating a plan that helps you achieve the lifestyle you desire. Go vote for the candidates of your choice. Next, go for a walk and dream about a bigger future for your family and you.
