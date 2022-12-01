Christmas Season is here!
We are a busy people with gifts to be bought for family, friends and coworkers. During the process of keeping the world of retail spinning, I recommend you take a brief break to think about those organizations that play a critical role in the function of your community. Many of the qualified charitable organizations in your area may be struggling with funding for their programs due to the changes in individual tax laws over the past couple of years. Further, the disruption of the pandemic placed additional stress on charitable organizations.
When the tax law changed to increase the standard deduction, which mitigated most American taxpayers from the burden of itemizing deductions, one of the better deductions for the taxpayer was charitable contributions. The IRS allowed individuals to deduct a small amount of charitable contributions on their returns until 2022. This year, unless you contribute an amount larger than your standard deduction, you will not gain a benefit for charitable support.
However, there is another means to consider in supporting your favorite qualified charity. If you are age 72 or older, you are required to receive a minimum payment, called a “RMD”, from your Individual Retirement Account (IRA) each year or pay a substantial penalty on the amount you should have taken and didn’t. The Internal Revenue Code contains a provision that will allow you to distribute an amount of your IRA balance directly to a qualified charitable organization called a “Qualified Charitable Distribution” or “QCD."
Although the age for RMD was increased to age 72 from age 70-1/2, you do not have to wait until age 72 to create a Qualified Charitable Distribution to your favorite charity. There remain some limitations. For example, the amount of the distribution cannot exceed $100,000 in the year. You must be 70-1/2 on or before the date of the distribution to be treated as a QCD (don’t you just love all these acronyms?!?!).
How do you benefit financially? First, you do not report the $100,000 in income causing your Adjusted Gross Income to increase, which would eliminate or lower some other deductions you may wish to itemize. Second, your future RMDs may be lower because of your charitable distributions.
Another aspect of benefit is how you feel about yourself for helping those in need. There is scientific evidence to support the improved mental state of a donor for helping others in greater need than themselves. This increased state of mind is fueled by endorphins through the positivity you experienced in discharging your generosity. Simply stated – it makes us feel good to help our fellow man.
One other benefit is the community. By supporting charitable organizations that support our fellow citizens that require assistance, our community is elevated by its level of activity. Individuals that may require assistance today may find their way back to the life of a productive citizen with a new perspective on life. Many of these ladies and gentlemen become involved in the organization that assisted them by serving as volunteers and/or contributing their own funds to the organization.
At Christmas time it is vital that we take a candid look at our personal net worth and consider what investments we can make in our community that will pay significant dividends in the future. One of my favorite books — and I am a voracious reader — is titled, “The Go-Giver” authored by Bob Burg and John David Mann. To truly create and retain great wealth, you must give it away. This sounds counter-productive. However, think about how you built your wealth. You saved a portion of your earnings each year for the future, but you may have also contributed to charities or your church during your productive years of your career.
I am a firm believer that to much given, much is expected. This is a philosophy that I live in my own life. When we look at our lives and the wealth we have accumulated, it is incumbent on us that we support others who have a need. My father instilled in me, from a young age, the philosophy that it is far better to give than receive. Isn’t this a better way to live?
IRA planning and distributions can be very complicated. To simplify this subject and maximize your tax savings, contact a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional to help you plan to lower your taxes. Hope I get something besides coal and switches this year!
Registered Principal Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Jimmy J. Williams is an Investment Advisor Representative of Compass Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Cambridge and Compass Capital Management, LLC are not affiliated. 321 S. 3rd, Ste. 4, McAlester, OK 74501. Cambridge does not offer legal and tax advice. Please consult your legal and tax advisor for specific estate and income tax planning strategies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.