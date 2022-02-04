Nelda Corine (Cobb) Trammell, 83, formerly of McAlester, OK passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 27, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Services will be 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home Chapel in McAlester, OK. Nelda was born on February 13, 1938 in McAl…