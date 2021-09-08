Wild Game Feast fundraiser offers variety of fare

Volunteers are getting everything ready for the annual Wild Game Feast, designed to offer a unique culinary experience while raising funds for charitable projects in Pittsburg County.
It's set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Expo Center in McAlester.
Jimmy Houston, who is a professional fisherman and a member of the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, is special guest for the event. Houston is also a television host, working on ESPN for 21 years before moving to the Outdoor Life Network.
Nick Arnold, one of the volunteers helping organize the event, said money raised is used for mission work projects in the county.
"We give to Hope House and Shared Blessings," Arnold said. Funds have also been used for everything from helping with utility bills and replacing hot water tanks, to building wheelchair ramps, he said.
The evening's menu includes a pulled pork or brisket dinner, with vegetables and rolls. In addition to the main meal, a variety of dishes will be available for sampling by those attending the event.
"There's also all sorts of wild game and fish to sample," Arnold said.
Suggested donation, which includes both the meal and the samples, is $10 per ticket. It also covers participation in a silent auction included in the event. Arnold said a number of different items will be available for bidding during the silent auction. "It's geared toward women as much as men," Arnold said.
Advance tickets are not required. Tickets will be available at the door on Saturday, Arnold said.
Wild Game Feast Board members helping organize the event include Arnold, Bill Lyons, Wmya McMath and Chelsea Watkins, all of the Northside Assembly of God Church, which supports the group in its mission projects. Northside has also served as distribution point for some of the federal food giveaways over the past year.
"Our mission is to impact Pittsburg County," Arnold said. "We do it in the name of Jesus."
Arnold said COVID-19 precautions will be taken during the Wild Game Feast.
"We will wear masks and gloves to serve," he said. "We will also spread the tables far enough apart."
Organizers of the Wild Game Feast hope it gives those who attend the event a unique dining experience while raising enough money to fund the group's charitable projects for another year.
"We just want to serve people," said Arnold.
Contact James Beatyat jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
