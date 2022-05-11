Wilburton’s Adam Gomez named an Outstanding Graduate at Eastern

WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomore Adam Gomez of Wilburton was named the Outstanding Graduate for the Behavioral and Social Science Division during the college’s 2022 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Division Dean Dr. Carter Mattson presented the award.
One graduate from each of the college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The other 2022 Outstanding Graduates include Ashleigh Gay of Washington, OK, Agriculture Division; Austin Albright of Chickasha, OK, Business Division; Zachary Murrin of Indianola, OK, Language, Humanities and Education Division; Jessica Raper of McAlester, OK, Nursing Division; and Maggie Armstrong of McAlester, OK, Science and Mathematics Division.
Gomez graduated with associate degrees in history and political science. He is the recipient of the Karolyn and John Hendrix Foundation Scholarship and was named to the President’s Honor Roll. Gomez served as an intern with the Drew Edmondson for Governor campaign, and as the campaign coordinator for the Peggy DeFrange for the OK House of Representative campaign. He is also a published author with his short story for the Southeastern Public Library System of Oklahoma. Gomez currently works as an accounting assistant at Eastern.
Adam is the son of George and Zulema Gomez of Wilburton. He plans to attend the University of Oklahoma to pursue a bachelor’s degree in history and humanities, eventually working toward a doctoral degree so he can teach at the university level.
