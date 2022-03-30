Denny Sanders said a loud gust of wind and a boom awakened his family early Wednesday morning after storms rolled through rural Pittsburg County.
The Adamson resident shared a video on social media of him walking his property to survey the damage from storms early Wednesday morning that flipped a 40-foot camper and a 35-foot horse trailer, pushed a 24-foot-long steel trailer against a tree, and wounded a horse.
But he soon had help to pick up the pieces — and he's glad his family was OK.
“Nobody was hurt,” Sanders said. “Me, my wife, and my son were the only ones here."
The only injury reported from the storm was Sanders' horse, Deets, that was taken to a veterinarian.
“He had a hole in his neck and was limping pretty bad,” Sanders said. “I don’t know the full status of him, but I think he is going to survive. He’s just going to be beat up and sore for a while.”
A meteorologist said the National Weather Service in Tulsa will conduct a damage survey to determine what caused damage Wednesday morning in the community of Adamson.
The NWS said a meteorologist will survey the damage, speak with any eyewitnesses and review radar data before making a determination if the damage was from high winds or a tornado.
Sanders, whose property and home suffered most of the damage observed, said the storm woke them up early Wednesday.
“It came through about 4:30,” Sanders said. “We heard the wind pick up just for a second and then, boom, within 10 seconds it was gone. No warning. It hit out of the middle of nowhere.”
The damage also includes three carports, a boat, several vehicles, roofs, along with damage to Sanders’ residence and a outbuilding that was completely destroyed.
Nobody was hurt despite the heavy damage.
According to the NWS, a tornado watch was in effect at the time for Pittsburg County with no active severe thunderstorm warnings in the area.
A special weather statement was issued by the weather service at 4:15 a.m. stating strong thunderstorms would impact the county with wind gusts up to 50 mph possible.
McAlester/Pittsburg County Deputy Emergency Manager Lois Lupardus said damage was limited to the community of Adamson with a total of four homes being damaged.
Anyone who finds damage to their residence or property related to Wednesday’s storm is asked to call Emergency Management at 918-423-5655.
As for Sanders, he said his family will rebuild and replace what was damaged.
“A whole lot of cleanup and rebuilding,” Sanders said. “We ain’t going nowhere.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.