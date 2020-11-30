TAHLEQUAH — Northeastern State University’s Archives and Special Collections and the Geography of Warrior Women course are doing their part to share history.
“I am so proud of this exhibit,” Brenda Bradford, Head of Archives and Special Collections, said. “It’s such a privilege to be able to represent an exhibit honoring our veterans. Additionally, most of the artifacts on display have a personal connection to our alumni.”
The We Remember Veterans exhibit consists of unique artifacts from 19-20th century U.S. military. Matt Wagner, Archives student worker says World War I was represented in honor of Veteran’s Day originally as Armistice Day, the day when the Great War was formally commemorated. Many of the artifacts have a story connected to those who used them.
“Visitors should expect to see artifacts they’re unlikely to find in most museums,” Wagner said. “Even military enthusiasts can expect to see something new and interesting.”
The Explore the Warrior Women exhibit was part of a class this semester where students had to complete a community project. These students created a poster narrative involving women veterans, active duty women and women who participated in World War II.
“The inspiration for the display is multifaceted including the Geography of Warrior Women class itself,” Dr. Christine Hallman, associate professor of geography and sustainability studies, said. “This is all woven into the idea that warriors are doers and we are going to be doers.”
Hallman says she puts a request out to the campus in August and the community in September for anyone interested to nominate and provide information on women who meet the criteria.
The We Remember our Veterans display is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday, through Dec. 7 in the east wing of the John Vaughan Library. For more information, call Archives and Special Collections at 918-444-3220.
The Explore the Warrior Women’s exhibit is on display in the John Vaughn library on the atrium windows from now until mid-December. Hallman suggests to enter the south exit, go past the stairs and turn left to view the 14 posters. For more information, email hallman@nsuok.edu.
