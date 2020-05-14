Teachers danced and cheered as kindergarten students waved from passing vehicles in an end-of-school-year parade that brought happy tears.
William Gay Early Childhood Center Principal Kathy Hunt said the McAlester school hosted the procession Wednesday evening so employees could congratulate kindergarten students and tell them goodbye since they’ve met virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been really hard not being able to tell them goodbye or hug them because that’s the beauty about being with kindergarteners, they’re so stinking cute,” Hunt said with a smile.
“We miss them,” Hunt said.
Schools districts statewide were ordered to close buildings and start distance-learning models beginning April 6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hunt said WGECC teachers communicated with students on phone calls, video chats, and other formats of distance learning — but it was good seeing them in person for the first time in a while on Wednesday.
“It made me cry,” Hunt said.
“I cried the whole time,” teacher Molly Brenner said with a laugh.
Questions remain for how schools will approach the next academic year.
Hunt said she hopes students will be able to come back in the fall, but wants them to know teachers and staff miss them.
“I hope they all have a great summer and know that we all love them very much,” Hunt said.
“These people are the best people in the world,” Hunt said. “These kindergarten teachers, the assistants, and the parents are the salt of the earth. You couldn’t ask for better people to be taking care of the smallest children in McAlester.”
