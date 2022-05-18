Watkins stepping down as Krebs mayor

Krebs Mayor Bobby Watkins says it's time to move on to the next chapter of his life.
He's decided to retire after 18 years of service as a Krebs mayor and city councilor, planning to step down from the mayor's post during the Tuesday night council meeting.
City Council President/Ward 1 Councilor Tommy Walker is expected to serve as acting mayor after Watkins leaves the post. Walker has 22 years of service with the city as the Ward 1 city councilor.
Watkins said the time has come to step down from public office.
"I call it retiring," Watkins said. "I've been down there 18 years. I want to do a little traveling before I get too far down the line. I'm planning a fourth quarter," he said with a chuckle.
Watkins said the mayor's office would normally come up for election early next year. He said the city is getting differing opinions as to whether Walker can fill his entire term without calling a special election.
"I think Mr. Walker can finish my term," Watkins said. "We have a strong mayor, weak council form of government."
In addition to Watkins' 18 years of service as a mayor and prior to that as Ward 2 city councilor, he said he served six years on the Krebs Volunteer Fire Department before holding public office.
What were some of the major things he and members of the Krebs City Council achieved during his years in office?
Watkins cited major renovations to the Krebs water plant, a project which started under former Mayor Donalee Boatright.
"We redid the water plant," Watkins said.
The city also obtained new sewer treatment facilities, Watkins said, utilizing a different process that allowed the city to do away with the sewer lagoons it used to utilize.
City councilors also obtained the Krebs Senior Citizens Community Building and the new Krebs Police Station. Watkins said there were also major improvements to the Krebs baseball field. It's no longer used by the Boys and Girls Club, but community members utilize it, he said.
Walker, who is ready to serve as the city's acting chief executive, said he's enjoyed working with Watkins.
"He's been a really, really good mayor," Walker said. "He'll try to help you. He'll check on everything.
"He's got the city going doing good," Walker continued. "He's been good to work with." Walker also has multiple years of public service with the city of Krebs himself, serving 22 years as the Ward 1 councilor.
As city council president, Walker fills the position of vice mayor. He's temporarily filled the mayor's office before. "Anytime the mayor's gone, I have to take over," he said.
Meanwhile, Watkins said he's enjoyed his 18 years in office as a Krebs mayor and city councilor.
"I just liked doing stuff for people," Watkins said. "I like Krebs and the people there."
Even so, Watkins said it's time for another part of his life.
"It's kind of like high school," he said. "You want to stay, but you've got to go.
"It's a different phase of my life," said Watkins. "I really enjoyed it. It's time to move on."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
