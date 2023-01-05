Water break causes outage in McAlester neighborhoods

Construction crews continued to work Thursday on a 24-inch water line that left the surrounding area without water for more than a day.
City of McAlester Public Information Officer Ashley Kennon said the water line was a part of the city’s ongoing $32.5 million water system improvement project voters passed in November 2019.
“When they went to do a tie-in at that 24-inch line, there is a part where they have to pour concrete and the concrete will harden and the water is turned back on,” Kennon said. “When they did that, they had a break that resulted in the outage.”
The break is located along the canal that runs between East Park Avenue and Green Meadows Drive.
Kennon said crews reported at 9 a.m. Thursday the repair was fixed and that new concrete was needing to be poured and once the concrete cured, the water could be turned back on with an estimated time of repair to be Thursday afternoon.
Crews then had to break up old concrete in order to lay the new concrete before the line could be turned back on for service, Kennon said Thursday afternoon.
“Hopefully we have it back on this evening,” Kennon said. “They’re looking at close to midnight is what it’s looking like. But they are still out there working, and they are going to continue working until it’s repaired.”
Kennon said the city met with emergency management officials Thursday and planned to distribute non-potable water and drinking water to residents affected by the water outage.
“Water trucks will be stationed at the Connally Park (Skate Park) from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Jan. 5th. Citizens will need to bring their own containers,” said a notice posted on the city’s social media pages Thursday.
Kennon said crews expected water to be restored during the overnight hours Thursday into early Friday morning and the city will be monitoring repairs to see if additional water will need to be brought to the area Friday if new issues arise.
Julie Crabtree, who lives in the Green Meadows neighborhood in north McAlester and has been without water for nearly 24 hours on Thursday, said she was not frustrated at the crews or the city working to replace the line.
“I’m not frustrated at the city. They’ve been trying to fix the pipes all over the city,” Crabtree said. “I’m frustrated that poor city management over the last 20 years has brought us to this point.”
Crabtree said family members bought her water to get through the outage but will visit the emergency water site to make sure her family has enough water to last through the outage.
“My parents are close, so we’re lucky,” Crabtree said. “I told my dad the water was out, and he brought us five gallons of water.”
Kennon said a message was sent through the Rave Alert system Wednesday evening to customers that could be potentially affected by the maintenance that was being done prior to the break and another message when the break occurred.
“If it is maintenance, we put out information as soon as we know it’s going to happen,” Kennon said. For a water break, Kennon said it does take some time for a notification to be sent because crews will have to confirm a leak first.
“We really can’t tell you when there is going to be a break,” Kennon said. “That is an unanticipated issue.”
The city asks residents to sign up for the Rave Alert system or to double check their information to receive the alerts.
Pittsburg County Residents and all city Residents, not only City of McAlester Residents, that are interested in signing up for the Rave Notifications will need to log on to the City of McAlester’s website, www.cityofmcalester.com, and locate the "Get Emergency Alerts" button on the main page. After selecting the icon, you will be redirected to the registration page.
Citizens who are unable to complete the online registration may contact the Pittsburg County Emergency Management Office, 918-423-5655, or the McAlester/Pittsburg County 911 Coordinator’s Office, 918-423-9300 for registration assistance.
