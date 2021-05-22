Rev. Anthony Washington didn't know what kind of response he'd get when he called for a public demonstration last year.
Washington, who is pastor of Mount Triumph Baptist Church in McAlester, felt compelled to call for a demonstration following the death 10 days earlier of George Floyd beneath the knee of a police officer on a street in Minneapolis.
On June 3, 2020, Washington and other organizers gathered in a parking lot near the intersection of Carl Albert Parkway and Strong Boulevard in McAlester — both streets named for local civil rights icons.
With parts of the country already aflame following outrage over how Floyd died, Washington had no way of knowing who would join in the McAlester demonstration.
As he waited approximately 300 people showed up, a racially diverse group which answered the call. Among those participating were McAlester Mayor John Browne, District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan and then-Interim McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod.
They ranged in age from babies being pushed in strollers to marchers in advanced years.
Demonstrators marched west down Carl Albert Parkway, named for the former U.S. House Speaker and Third District Congressman who helped pass the Voting Rights Act. They symbolically embarked from Strong Boulevard, named for Willa Strong, an educational advocate and longtime principal of the L'Ouverture School in McAlester, the school for Black students prior to desegregation.
As demonstrators marched toward South Main Street, they were met with one yelled obscenity from somebody driving by, contrasted by numerous honks and waves of support.
Nearly a year later, does Washington feel the demonstration had a helpful effect on the community?
"I really do," Washington said, giving credit to the marchers who participated. He noted it took place soon after the events in Minneapolis.
"I feel like if that had not taken place, we could have experienced turmoil like that around the country," he said.
Several events related to Black Lives Matter or to address racism were held in McAlester in the following weeks, leading some to surmise that first demonstration opened a door for the dialogue that followed.
"In some ways, it opened up dialogue," Washington said. "It didn't alleviate all our problems but it gave some sense of dialogue. It showed were were unified in our area.
"People realize we have inalienable rights," Washington said. He noted many who participated in the demonstration did not focus on the racial aspects, but on the humane aspects of what had occurred.
Had he been surprised at the diversity of those who showed up to participate that day?
"I was at first, but then I realized that God is in control. When we try to do what's right, He will give us a path to walk in."
Washington thinks the peaceful protestors in McAlester were aware that "If something can happen to one person, it can happen to somebody else."
Another thing marked the demonstration. "No one was irate or upset with the people in blue," he said. "They were able to step up and show they were not going to participate in the division. I think it helped in those ways."
What about the weeks and months following the demonstration?
"There were several people in the community who felt they had not been treated fairly in the city who reached out to me," Washington said. They wanted to know what they could do.
"People were willing to come together and not stay in one mindset about people not like them," said Washington.
"Part of our inalienable rights is every one of us should be treated equally and have life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
"If you are born with an inalienable right, it means nobody can take it away from you. Bad things will happen in the community, but maybe someday people will realize the whole thing didn't fall apart and people tried to work together during those times."
Washington is married to Loise Washington, who worked in the nation's Capitol for Oklahoma's former Third District Congressman Carl Albert, who served as U.S. House Speaker from 1971-1977. She also served as Albert's chief of staff after he retired and returned to McAlester.
Asked about her impressions of the McAlester demonstration, Loise Washington said "I felt it was one of the most successful ones that I saw.
"More than anything, I think it's a compliment to the people of McAlester," she said.
She said her husband called for the demonstration at the time because it was on his heart. He reached out to other ministers in the area because he felt if we became proactive and showed our support for each other, it could help prevent what had happened in other places from occurring in McAlester, she said.
Washington said she feels the big divide now is not a racial divide but a political divide. She has saved several FaceBook posts, including one that shows a Black and white hand clasped together. It states "All cops aren't bad, all African Americans aren't thugs, all whites aren't racist. If we come together and unite as one, we can be an unstoppable force."
She finds it inspiring.
"I realized it's as simple as that on how we get along and are able to live together in this world and even closer in this community," said Washington.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
